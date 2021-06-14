After Surviving a Wild Ride on Mars, NASA Ingenuity Takes to the Martian Sky

GM Recalls Certain SUVs Over Improperly Installed Fuel Supply Lines

After the ignition switch fiasco, you would assume that General Motors pays a little more attention to quality control. But as expected of the largest automaker in the United States, oversights are the norm at GM.



The Acadia, for example, will set you back $30,995 before destination charge for a specification that doesn’t feature automatic emergency braking. Cadillac does offer AEB on the least-equipped variant of the XT5, but it’s really expensive at $45,190 for a 2.0-liter turbo and front-wheel drive. The XT6 is a little better value at $49,240 before extras, but still overpriced when compared to the Acura MDX that offers a standard V6 for $46,900. According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, 572 examples of the Cadillac XT5, three-row XT6, and GMC Acadia had been assembled with improperly attached fuel supply lines. GM says the supplier is to blame for producing these lines out of specification, but GM also highlights that securing clips may not have been completed seated during the assembly of the aforementioned vehicles. In other words, the culpability is actually split.Authorized technicians have been instructed by General Motors to lift theup, inspect the fuel line securing clip, and leave it be if the clip is fully seated. Those who are not may loosen or separate, allowing fuel to leak or spray, which is why they should be replaced along with the fuel supply line.GM says the inspection takes 0.2 hours at most while the replacement of the line takes approximately 0.5 hours. Those affected by the recall don’t need to get their debit cards out because the automaker is paying for the labor and parts alike. It’s also worth highlighting that customers may get courtesy transportation or a rental vehicle if their vehicles are in the shop for repairs.As for the XT5, XT6 , and Acadia involved in the recall, we’re dealing with the 2.5-liter base motor as well as the 3.6-liter optional V6. Bear in mind these aren’t cheap SUVs although General Motors built them cheaply.The Acadia, for example, will set you back $30,995 before destination charge for a specification that doesn’t feature automatic emergency braking. Cadillac does offer AEB on the least-equipped variant of the XT5, but it’s really expensive at $45,190 for a 2.0-liter turbo and front-wheel drive. The XT6 is a little better value at $49,240 before extras, but still overpriced when compared to the Acura MDX that offers a standard V6 for $46,900.

Download attachment: GM fuel supply line recall 2021 (PDF)