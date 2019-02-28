Jetta VS5 Compact SUV Spied Winter-Testing, Looks Similar to SEAT Ateca

GM Lordstown To Stop Making Chevrolet Cruze On March 8th

After cutting the second shift on June 22nd in 2018, GM Lordstown prepares to grind to a halt on March 8th, 2019. On the final day of production for the Cruze in Ohio, the workers have been asked to wear blue, take photographs, and post them to Facebook with the hashtag #SaveLordstown. 5 photos



The Drive It Home Ohio co-chairman isn’t alone in this struggle. Thousands of people, including the president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, hope that General Motors will turn things around for the better. But looking at the U.S. sales of the



Redesigned for the



More than 400 workers have accepted transfer opportunities from General Motors, but nevertheless, Lordstown will lose jobs and other businesses. Every town runs on income taxes, and the closure of the plant is expected to account for $3 million in losses for Lordstown.



Forced-transfer slips are also handed out to workers, and those who aren’t accepting to work in Wentzville, Missouri on trucks and vans unfortunately lose both pay and benefits. It doesn’t come as a surprise Trumbull County flipped from blue to red in the 2016 presidential election, doesn’t it?



