SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

4 Electric Porsche 944 Drag Races Supercharged Corvette, The Result Is Stunning

2 Dodge Demon Drag Races 1978 Camaro Sleeper, The Struggle Is Brutal

1 Convicted Car Thief Uses His Skills to Rescue Baby Locked in Chevy Tahoe

More on this:

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Is $500 More Expensive

Spun off from the Suburban as a replacement for the K5 Blazer, the Tahoe enters the 2019 model year with a starting price of $49,295 excluding $1,195 for the destination charge. If you were wondering, that’s $500 more for the entry-level LS trim. 7 photos



DFM translates to no fewer than 17 cylinder patterns, helping the engine use less fuel when the driving conditions allow the cylinders to shut down. AFM dates back to 2005, and as opposed to DFM, Active Fuel Management shuts down half of the cylinders in the 5.3-liter small-block V8.



Available with seven or eight seats, the 2019 Tahoe has “all the creature comforts” and “all the capability” according to



At the other end of the spectrum, the Premier kicks off at $66,995, which is also $500 more than the previous model year. 2019 sees the Premier badge on the tailgate feature a different design, along with other changes that include new color options.



The Tahoe PPV (a.k.a. Police Pursuit Vehicle) and Tahoe SSV (Special Service Vehicle) come with the Radio Suppression Package as a free-flow option. Elsewhere in the range, not much can be said about the full-size



Chevrolet introduced the fourth generation in 2014 for model year 2015, and high-spec Tahoe configurations come with the 6.2-liter V8 with FlexFuel technology. The RST Performance Package is the pick of the lot for those customers who want better performance and handling.



Manufactured in Arlington, Texas, the Tahoe has a plusher brother in the guise of the GMC Yukon. As for the more spacious Suburban, the GMC equivalent is the Yukon XL. 2019 could be the last hurrah for the K2-based Tahoe and Suburban, with both models expected to ride on the T1 vehicle platform in 2020. The T1 rolled out in the all-new Silverado and GMC Sierra, available with engine options ranging from the 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo to the 6.2-liter small-block V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management.DFM translates to no fewer than 17 cylinder patterns, helping the engine use less fuel when the driving conditions allow the cylinders to shut down. AFM dates back to 2005, and as opposed to DFM, Active Fuel Management shuts down half of the cylinders in the 5.3-liter small-block V8.Available with seven or eight seats, the 2019 Tahoe has “all the creature comforts” and “all the capability” according to Chevrolet . The LS comes with the 5.3 engine, churning out 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed automatic transmission that features a driving mode for towing and hauling.At the other end of the spectrum, the Premier kicks off at $66,995, which is also $500 more than the previous model year. 2019 sees the Premier badge on the tailgate feature a different design, along with other changes that include new color options.The Tahoe PPV (a.k.a. Police Pursuit Vehicle) and Tahoe SSV (Special Service Vehicle) come with the Radio Suppression Package as a free-flow option. Elsewhere in the range, not much can be said about the full-size SUV except that it’s showing its age.Chevrolet introduced the fourth generation in 2014 for model year 2015, and high-spec Tahoe configurations come with the 6.2-liter V8 with FlexFuel technology. The RST Performance Package is the pick of the lot for those customers who want better performance and handling.Manufactured in Arlington, Texas, the Tahoe has a plusher brother in the guise of the GMC Yukon. As for the more spacious Suburban, the GMC equivalent is the Yukon XL.