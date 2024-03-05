Giga Berlin Was Left Without Power for Hours, the Factory Had To Be Evacuated

The Gigafactory near Berlin was evacuated on Tuesday morning after the entire plant was left without electricity. Production at Tesla's only European factory had to be paused for hours. The power cut was caused by an electricity pylon reportedly set on fire by environmental activists who are furious at Tesla's plant expansion plans.
The Tesla plant in Germany was temporarily shut down. The facility was reportedly the victim of a suspected arson attack, which was carried out by environmental activists. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the plant. Bomb disposal units were called in after the emergency crew found a sign that read "ordnance buried here." It was, though, a false alarm.
The German police say that they received a call that alerted them in relation to a burning high-voltage pylon near the Tesla plant, but the fire did not extend to the plant itself. The fire caused power outages in the Freiernbrink area, located about 30 miles southeast of Berlin, and forced the Giga Berlin plant to halt completely halt production.
At the time of the fire, a Tesla spokesperson said that production was not expected to restart quickly. Experts from the energy company E.ON, which is in charge of the plant's grid connection, are working to fix the issues caused by the fire.
The State Office of Criminal Investigation confirmed they are conducting an investigation but cannot yet confirm that the environmental activists are to blame for the incident. However, environmental protests have been slamming Tesla's plans of expansion for the Giga Berlin.
The American carmaker intends to double the capacity of the production center to 100 gigawatt hours of battery production, rolling out one million cars per year, in an attempt to dominate the European market. For the first time, the plant produced 6,000 cars per week in January, proving that Tesla has ramped up production.
In 2023, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe, with more than 250,000 registrations. So, Tesla's plans are completely justified.
Local media published a letter by a far-left activist organization called the Volcano Group that claimed responsibility for the incident. The Brandenburg police are checking its authenticity.
Elon Musk heard the news about the attack supposedly carried out by environmentalists who are trying to sabotage Tesla's manufacturing process and called them “the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals.”
Musk labels their attempt to stop the production of electric vehicles rather than fossil fuel vehicles "ist extrem dumm," which is German for "extremely dumb."
Several dozen protesters have camped out in a forested area near the plant that Tesla is planning to expand in their attempt to change the carmaker's strategy.
