German Tuner Wrings Out 705-Horsepower Ford Mustang GT

To this effect, One company that rolled up its sleeves is GME Performance
. The Schkeuditz-based shop’s most extreme creation started life as your average Mustang GT. But in comparison to stock, this bad boy prides itself on a 705-horsepower and 590-lb.ft. punch.
The naturally aspirated Coyote V8 is now a supercharged affair thanks to an Edelbrock
blower augmented by an intercooler. The 5.0-liter engine also benefits from custom mapping, upgraded fuel system, and a stainless steel exhaust with driver-controllable volume valves.
Serious get-up-and-go makes a great team with upgraded brakes and chassis components, so GME did just that to its blacked-out Mustang GT. Riding on 21-inch alloy wheels with low-profile tires, handling takes a turn for the better thanks to an adjustable coil-over suspension system. The brake discs are of the floating variety, whereas the GME ventilation system helps maintain braking performance at all times.
To round things off nicely, the German-flavored pony car is beautified by an aerodynamic body kit consisting of an underbody diffuser, bootlid and front spoiler, and side skirts. Interestingly enough, customers can choose between no less than four rear spoiler designs.
As far as the interior is concerned, the sky is the limit in the view of GME Performance. The German tuner doesn’t use exotic leather from animals not considered as farmed. I’m looking at you, Carlex Design, and your elephant skin
-upholstered Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Equipped with a six-speed stick shift, the 1,726-kilogram (3,805 pounds) GME Performance Ford Mustang GT can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph).