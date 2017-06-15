autoevolution

Yamaha Releases New 2018 Dualsport And Cruiser Models

15 Jun 2017
by
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. recently announced the introduction of the 2018 XT250 and TW200 dualsport bikes. The two new models are joined by the similarly small-displacement engined 2018 V-Star 250 cruiser to cover more new riders’ needs and tastes.
The light and nimble 2018 Yamaha XT250 comes with a low seat height, 249cc air-cooled singly-cylinder four-stroke engine and electric start, making a perfect companion for a new rider looking for adventure.

Equipped to handle any type of road conditions, the model also offers an extraordinary fuel efficiency of 76 mpg. It will be available in a new Sandy Beige color scheme and will arrive in Yamaha dealerships this June with a price tag of $5,199.

The 2018 Yamaha TW200 is powered by a 196cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine fitted with electric start. Comfort and off-road capabilities have been boosted with a pair of fat tires, but the bike comes with everything necessary to be road legal as well.

However, exploring new terrain with confidence while averaging 78 mpg is what the new TW200 was made for. It will be available in the same new Sandy Beige color setup starting this August at a price of $4,599.

But the fun in small packages won’t stop here as the 2018 Yamaha V-Star 250 is here to take beginner or returning riders down adventure lane on America’s highways. The new cruiser’s light weight and very low 27-inch seat height contribute to its new-rider friendliness.

Featuring the only V-twin in its class, the torquey and smooth 245cc air-cooled engine is embraced by a lightweight and agile chassis to offer increased maneuverability. And as with its previous mentioned small displacement sisters is able to offer 78 mpg.

However, you’ll have to wait a bit more for the new V-Star 250 as it will reach Yamaha’s dealers in September when it will be offered for $4,349.

For more information about each model don't hesitate to contact your local Yamaha Motorcycle dealer.
