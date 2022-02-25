George Russell Thinks Mercedes Aren’t as Fast as Ferrari and McLaren in Pre-season Testing

After completing 66 laps in yesterday afternoon's test session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Mercedes-AMG F1 driver George Russell made a bold statement about his team and two of their main rivals.
Russell ended that day fourth fastest, trailing the likes of Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo, and while we still have no idea what true pace is like for any of the teams on the grid, the young Brit feels as though Mercedes aren’t as quick as Ferrari or McLaren, reports Motorsport.
“We’re seeing some interesting things out there, that’s what testing is for,” he said, before adding that “some teams are looking pretty fast. A red team and an orange team in particular look very, very competitive. So, let’s see what tomorrow brings and what we can do between this test and Bahrain.”
When asked about Mercedes’ perceived position in the current pecking order, Russell replied: “Certainly not ahead, [I’m] pretty sure of that.”
“They [Ferrari and McLaren] seem to have things well under control and they look very strong, low fuel and high fuel, and with tire management."
Russell’s best time of 1:20.537 was more than eight tenths off Leclerc’s time, but at that point, Ferrari had also completed more laps than any other team on the grid – no fewer than 303 laps between Leclerc and his teammate, Carlos Sainz.
Today, Russell has already posted a faster time than Leclerc’s time from yesterday and is currently topping the charts with a 1.19.233, more than half a second clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. So maybe his Mercedes-AMG car isn’t as slow as he initially thought.
After testing in Barcelona concludes, all teams will descend onto Bahrain for the second pre-season tests on March 10-12. Bahrain will also host the opening race of the year on March 20.
