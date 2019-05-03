autoevolution

George Clooney is No Longer “Allowed” to Ride Motorcycles

George Clooney has hung up his riding gear and will never take it up again. His wife Amal has had the final say in his decision, following the crash in Italy from last summer.
The scene of George Clooney's bike accident
In other words, Amal has told George that he is no longer “allowed” to ride motorcycles. This might sound like the kind of stuff tabloids make up, but it’s the story from George himself, as recounted during this week’s panel for Hulu’s “Catch-22” series that he’s producing and stars in.

Speaking with fans and the media about the upcoming series, Clooney also got into the question of the crash, which occurred as he was traveling to the set. He says it was the final straw that made Amal put the proverbial foot down.

“I'm not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney told the audience, as cited by USA Today. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s – I'm off of bikes.”

Clooney isn’t the only one who got in trouble last summer: his fellow producer Grant Heslov, who shared his passion for anything with two wheels and plenty of horsepower, was served the same notice by the wife.

“Grant's off,” Clooney explained. “We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again’.”

That Clooney would never mount a bike again was to be expected: in November last year, he auctioned off his brand new 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley Davidson, which only had 25 miles on the odometer. The proceeds went to charity and a statement from the actor’s camp made it clear that Amal had played a significant part in getting him to part ways with the beauty.

Though the July crash was serious, Clooney walked off with mere bumps and bruises (or, if he sustained more considerable injuries, he made sure no one found out about it). As his bike smashed into a speeding vehicle, he was thrown about 20 feet in the air and landed on the tarmac. Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet.
