Tom Cruise is Sorry for George Clooney but Won’t Retire His Bike Anytime Soon

George Clooney and Tom Cruise have one thing in common: they’re both adrenaline junkies. As it so happens, they’re aging adrenaline junkies, but they’re not letting that get in the way. 6 photos



Cruise, famous for doing







On a more serious note, the actor wishes Clooney a speedy recovery. “He’s great on a motorcycle, and I hope he’s ok, I really, George I didn’t know until I was here but I hope you’re okay, buddy,” he continues.



As for whether he has any plans of retiring the bike himself, Cruise is adamant. “Never, no never,” he says. “The bike will retire me, I won’t retire the bike.”



That’s probably how Clooney feels as well. Despite the seriousness of the accident, he was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries, including bruising to an arm and a leg, and an unspecified injury to his pelvis. He was hospitalized briefly for a check-up and X-rays and was sent home, where he will continue his recovery. Despite his older back injuries, Clooney still rides bikes and scooters, and was involved in a pretty serious crash earlier this week, in Sardinia. He was riding his scooter to work when he crashed head-on with an incoming Mercedes, which sent him flying through the air an estimated 20 feet, over the car, before hitting the pavement. Hard.Cruise, famous for doing most of his own stunts , regardless of whether they imply hanging on the side of a plane or riding bikes during thrilling chases, is now promoting the latest “Mission: Impossible” installment, “ Fallout .” Access Hollywood caught up with him at the Paris premiere of the film and, naturally, the question of Clooney’s accident came up. Does Cruise have any word of advice for his pal? “Be careful, be careful man!,” Cruise says, with a smile.On a more serious note, the actor wishes Clooney a speedy recovery. “He’s great on a motorcycle, and I hope he’s ok, I really, George I didn’t know until I was here but I hope you’re okay, buddy,” he continues.As for whether he has any plans of retiring the bike himself, Cruise is adamant. “Never, no never,” he says. “The bike will retire me, I won’t retire the bike.”That’s probably how Clooney feels as well. Despite the seriousness of the accident, he was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries, including bruising to an arm and a leg, and an unspecified injury to his pelvis. He was hospitalized briefly for a check-up and X-rays and was sent home, where he will continue his recovery.