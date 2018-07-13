George Clooney Emerges After Sardinia Crash, Looks Frail and in Pain

Actor George Clooney could have been killed in this week’s crash in Sardinia - and that’s not an exaggeration. So it’s no wonder he’s in considerable, visible pain.
Clooney was on his way to the set of “Catch 22” in Olbia when a Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon crossed the median line and hit him head-on. Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed the exact moment of impact, with Clooney hitting the windshield with his head, before being thrown in the air about 20 feet, over the car, and hitting the asphalt.
Reports online say that his helmet broke through sheer force of the impact, as did the windshield of the car. All things considered, it was a miracle he survived and twice so that he only got minor injuries.
Clooney was rushed to the local hospital and treated for injuries to his pelvis, and bruising to an arm and a leg. He was released within a couple of hours and was said to be recovering at home.
Photos recently surfaced confirm that he has left Sardinia by private plane, accompanied by wife Amal and their twins. As TMZ points out, as he was being escorted onto the plane, Clooney looked frail and in pain, holding onto a crew member and then the railing for support.
It’s clear he can’t stand, or if he can, that it’s only with support. Though visibly in pain, the actor appeared in good spirits and smiled to the crew who assisted him on board the plane.
It’s not known whether Clooney will be returning to work soon, but all signs point that he’s taking some time off to recover.
A police investigation into the accident is underway. The driver of the Mercedes is a 65-year-old man who told the media he didn’t see the scooter coming because he had the sun in his eyes.
