George Clooney Emerges After Sardinia Crash, Looks Frail and in Pain

More on this:

1 Tom Cruise is Sorry for George Clooney but Won’t Retire His Bike Anytime Soon

2 Footage of George Clooney’s Sardinia Accident Shows Him Flying Through the Air

3 George Clooney Seriously Injured in Scooter Accident in Sardinia

4 Tomorrowland Premiere Has George Clooney and His Wife Driving a 2016 Chevrolet Volt

5 George Clooney Gets Porsche 911 GT3 RS Birthday Present from Amal