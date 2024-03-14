Genesis Recalls 3.3L TT V6-Powered G90, G80, G70 for Increased Fire Risk From Oil Leak

Hyundai Motor America issued a safety recall for 28,439 vehicles from the Genesis luxury brand, with said vehicles coming in the form of the full-size G90, mid-size G80, and sportier G70. Assembled in South Korea between June 2016 and September 2021, the sedans in question all feature Hyundai's 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Codenamed G6DP, the Lambda II RS T-GDi rolled out in late 2015 for the Genesis EQ900. The G90 for the United States would follow suit as a 2017 model. In this application, the 3.3-liter mill produces 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) as opposed to 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (520 Nm) for the 5.0L free-breathing V8.
Succeeded by the Smartstream FR G3.5T, the 3.3er may leak oil from the left-hand turbocharger oil supply line. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures could result in a leak, and if the oil contacts the V6's exhaust manifold, it could result in a pretty serious engine compartment fire.
Hyundai's part number for the left-hand turbocharger oil feed pipe and hose assembly is 28240-3L100, with said part number also used in the case of the Kia K900 and Stinger sedans with the 3.3L twin-turbo V6. Back in June 2023, Hyundai Motor Company (the mothership from South Korea) informed Hyundai Motor America of turbocharger oil supply pipe cracking reports from South Korea and other markets outside the US.
The American division conducted a preliminary review in August 2023, during which Hyundai Motor America observed an increasing trend of repairs during the cold season. Come January 2024, the safety boffins in South Korea determined that the material used in the pipe wasn't up to snuff.
HMC also determined that said pipe material was changed by the supplier in August 2021 in order to prevent cracking. HMA identified no fewer than 81 reports (dated from June 2020 through January 2014) alleging the aforementioned condition. Fortunately, the American division isn't aware of any fires or worse related to the subject condition.
The safety recall report published on the NHTSA's website reveals that both dealers and owners will be informed about recall number 24V-191 on May 7. Service techs are required to replace the left-hand turbo oil feed pipe/hose assembly with the redesigned part, which uses stainless steel for increased durability at high ambient temperatures.
At the moment of reporting, the G70 remains the luxury marque's most affordable car at $41,500 for the 2.5-liter turbo I4. All-wheel drive adds $2,100 to the final price, whereas the V6-powered G70 starts at $49,950 with rear-wheel drive. Stepping up to the G80, which is available in all-electric form as well, means $54,400 (sans freight) with ICE or $74,375 for the zero-emission setup.
Now coming with twin-turbo V6 power exclusively, the big-daddy G90 can be yours for $89,200 at the very least. The 3.5T E-Supercharged AWD, which adds an electric supercharger to the mix, retails at $99,500 in the United States market.