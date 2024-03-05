2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line Wants You To Join the Dark Side

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a very important model for the South Korean brand. It was the one that announced a revolution happening at Hyundai, and it was well-received by customers across the globe. It fared well, to say the least. Now, it's time to see what the refreshed and brand-new Ioniq 5 N Line brings to the table.
We have previously discussed all the novelties the facelifted Ioniq 5 would introduce in the markets where it is sold. It'll happen in stages. You'll be able to get one soon, too!
The journey (obviously) starts in South Korea, where its maker is headquartered. However, it won't be long before Europeans, Australians, and Americans will be able to get behind the wheel of a much-improved Ioniq 5. Dealers should start accepting orders before the spring ends.
But the most important addition to this revisited version of the EV (besides the physical buttons on the sliding center console) is the N Line version. It brings down many visual cues from the impressive Ioniq 5 N and offers those willing to pay a bit more the reward of driving an EV that doesn't immediately blend in with the rest.
Launched in a slightly dark attire (a combination of gray, black, and silver), the 2025 Ioniq 5 N Line can't be ordered in spicy color combinations. For now, the automaker limits prospective buyers to this shadowy look. Fret not; a couple of contrasting accents are spread throughout the EV. There's a big "DRIVE MODE" button, a ring around the Start/Stop button, stitching on the doors, the steering wheel, and the front seats, and even a delicate line on the passenger-side dashboard trim finished in red. You won't feel like you're sitting inside a monochromatic ride.
The seats on the Ioniq 5 N Line are especially nice. The parts your body will touch most often are made of a suede-like perforated material. Although it doesn't have a leather-like uniform look, suede enhances comfort and breathability. Just make sure you won't scratch it because it's hard to fix. It's also a good idea not to eat in the car, as suede and suede-like materials can be hard to clean.
Besides adding N Line badges near one of the headlights and taillights, Hyundai also changed the front light bar design. It now follows the pixel theme. The vertical lines are gone. Owners will see hundreds of tiny squares under the headlights. The retro-futuristic theme continues, but it is a bit different with this trim. And that's what you want to see!
At the rear, we find Ioniq 5 N-inspired air outlets and a diffuser finished in gloss black. Hyundai wanted to give this EV a sportier look, and it managed to do so. The N Line version does look more interesting than the unaltered version.
Overall, this is a solid update proving that Hyundai means business. The marque had its fair share of troubles with the 12V batteries failing, the ICCU replacements, the A/C charging limits, and the "Kia Boyz." But it has listened to its customers.
Better yet, the Ioniq 5 N Line has a rear wiper, too! It's not only about physical buttons, darker colors, a couple of extra cabin features, and the extended pixel theme.
Don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us below, though!
The seats offer multiple controls via buttons placed in the side bolster while coming with the "zero-gravity" function as standard. That ability allows the front-row occupants to fully recline the seats and enjoy a more comfortable seating position while they wait to charge the battery.
