2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL Arriving at Dealers Stateside

Hyundai figured out what it had to do to finally bring the 2024 Sonata Hybrid on US soil. We can gladly report that it's happening. Even though you still can't configure one using the brand's website, some units are arriving at select dealers. Here's what you need to know.
Keeping your eyes wide open when visiting a dealership can pay off. For example, a person who occasionally posts on Reddit looked around the parking lot while checking out the available inventory at their local dealer and discovered the reworked Sonata in hybrid form.
The sedan was supposed to emerge in the first quarter of 2024, which only means Hyundai is respecting the timetable it announced. Even though it feels like it's been a long time since the cool version of the Sonata debuted, it's worth noting that the good-looking sedan was introduced in 2023, and US pricing was announced in early December.
So, prospective buyers really didn't have to wait very long. The complaints that appeared on some online platforms didn't hold weight.
According to the Monroney Label stuck on the rear left-side window of this particular 2024 Sonata Hybrid SEL found in the Golden State, the MSRP is $30,800. A few extras, freight, and handling take the pre-tax price to $32,505. Yes, it still includes a full tank of gas. Once again, that's exactly what Hyundai promised. There are no nasty surprises here.
However, the most impressive thing about this pricing policy is that the 2023 Sonata Hybrid SEL has an MSRP of $31,800. That's $1,000 more than the updated car's cost! But there's a reason for that price drop. While the infotainment screen size increased from 10.25 to 12.3 inches, the Bose audio system and the panoramic roof are gone. Buyers will have some thinking to do and some choices to make.
The better-equipped 2024 Sonata Limited will have an MSRP of almost $36,000 sans freight. However, the SEL version comes with a great warranty and many cool additions and is only $3,300 more expensive than the non-hybrid equivalent.
For example, it includes Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch wheels, LED lighting, heated side mirrors, heated and power front seats, and some handy driver-assistance systems that should enable this car to become an ideal daily driver.
According to the EPA rating, the combined fuel economy is 47 mpg (5 l/100 km). Americans living in any state other than California might seriously consider this sedan instead of an all-electric Model 3 that can be charged at home.
Finally, the new Sonata Hybrid has a gas-powered 2.0-liter four-pot powerplant mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Remember that we're talking about a mid-cycle refresh here and not a completely new model. Hyundai just wants to impress everyone. Let's hope that dealers won't attempt to overcharge prospective clients through unnecessary add-ons.
The sedan was supposed to emerge in the first quarter of 2024, which only means Hyundai is respecting the timetable it announced. Even though it feels like it's been a long time since the cool version of the Sonata debuted, it's worth noting that the good-looking sedan was introduced in 2023, and US pricing was announced in early December.
So, prospective buyers really didn't have to wait very long. The complaints that appeared on some online platforms didn't hold weight.
According to the Monroney Label stuck on the rear left-side window of this particular 2024 Sonata Hybrid SEL found in the Golden State, the MSRP is $30,800. A few extras, freight, and handling take the pre-tax price to $32,505. Yes, it still includes a full tank of gas. Once again, that's exactly what Hyundai promised. There are no nasty surprises here.
However, the most impressive thing about this pricing policy is that the 2023 Sonata Hybrid SEL has an MSRP of $31,800. That's $1,000 more than the updated car's cost! But there's a reason for that price drop. While the infotainment screen size increased from 10.25 to 12.3 inches, the Bose audio system and the panoramic roof are gone. Buyers will have some thinking to do and some choices to make.
The better-equipped 2024 Sonata Limited will have an MSRP of almost $36,000 sans freight. However, the SEL version comes with a great warranty and many cool additions and is only $3,300 more expensive than the non-hybrid equivalent.
For example, it includes Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 17-inch wheels, LED lighting, heated side mirrors, heated and power front seats, and some handy driver-assistance systems that should enable this car to become an ideal daily driver.
According to the EPA rating, the combined fuel economy is 47 mpg (5 l/100 km). Americans living in any state other than California might seriously consider this sedan instead of an all-electric Model 3 that can be charged at home.
Finally, the new Sonata Hybrid has a gas-powered 2.0-liter four-pot powerplant mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Remember that we're talking about a mid-cycle refresh here and not a completely new model. Hyundai just wants to impress everyone. Let's hope that dealers won't attempt to overcharge prospective clients through unnecessary add-ons.