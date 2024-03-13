Hyundai Will Have a Rugged Variant of the Ioniq 5 EV, Beating Rivian R3X to the Punch

As consumer interest in rugged electric crossovers increases, carmakers scramble to satisfy their needs. Rivian may have hit a home run with the R3X, but Hyundai will be the first to market with the Ioniq 5 XRT. The rugged electric crossover has been spotted testing in Korea, and credible sources claim this is destined for the US market.

6 photos Photo: Hyundai, The Korean Car Blog