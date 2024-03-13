Hyundai Will Have a Rugged Variant of the Ioniq 5 EV, Beating Rivian R3X to the Punch

As consumer interest in rugged electric crossovers increases, carmakers scramble to satisfy their needs. Rivian may have hit a home run with the R3X, but Hyundai will be the first to market with the Ioniq 5 XRT. The rugged electric crossover has been spotted testing in Korea, and credible sources claim this is destined for the US market.
Hyundai recently revamped the Ioniq 5 lineup, one of the most important models for the company that competes for the number two position in the US EV market. Among the traits Hyundai offered to the refreshed model are a bigger battery (84 kWh instead of 77 kWh), cosmetic changes, and an updated cabin. Ride comfort has also been improved thanks to new dampers, while new airbags and reinforced front and rear doors and B-pillars enhance safety.
Hyundai also launched the sporty Ioniq 5 N alongside the refreshed model, making it the first time the Korean brand offered a worthy rival to the Tesla Model Y Performance. In fact, it claims it's a lot better, thanks to the track-optimized performance. However, the Ioniq 5 N's starting price of $66,100 might cause customers to flee to Tesla, whose Performance crossover starts at $52,990, without considering the $7,500 federal tax credit that Hyundai EVs cannot access.
What the Korean EV loses in price might gain in diversity, as the Ioniq 5 lineup will soon gain a new body variant. According to a report from The Korean Car Blog, a heavily camouflaged prototype presenting intriguing characteristics points to a more rugged version of the Ioniq 5 being prepared for launch. It could be named Ioniq 5 XRT and will address people's love for adventure vehicles.
Even with the black cover hiding everything, it's clear that the Ioniq 5 XRT features redesigned front and rear bumpers. The All-Terrain tires also confirm that this is no ordinary Ioniq 5 but a trail-ready variant. What's more intriguing is that the interior is also hidden, indicating that significant changes might be in store. As the prototype appears to be in the early stages of development, it's hard to tell what modifications Hyundai is preparing for its upcoming adventure crossover.
Hopefully, Hyundai will install a tougher protection panel for the battery pack. That was one of the weaknesses of the Ioniq 5, and it's unclear whether Hyundai addressed it with the facelifted model. We don't expect powertrain modifications compared to the ones offered to the current lineup with the recent refresh. However, the suspension should allow for more ground clearance and, hopefully, a beefed-up suspension that would improve the Ioniq 5 XRT's ability to tackle difficult terrain.
The report indicates that the Ioniq 5 XRT could launch in Korea in the second half of the year, with European and US variants offered later. However, it appears that the Korean carmaker is facing supply chain difficulties that affect not only the production of the Ioniq 5 but also the Grandeur and Kona Electric.
Hyundai also launched the sporty Ioniq 5 N alongside the refreshed model, making it the first time the Korean brand offered a worthy rival to the Tesla Model Y Performance. In fact, it claims it's a lot better, thanks to the track-optimized performance. However, the Ioniq 5 N's starting price of $66,100 might cause customers to flee to Tesla, whose Performance crossover starts at $52,990, without considering the $7,500 federal tax credit that Hyundai EVs cannot access.
What the Korean EV loses in price might gain in diversity, as the Ioniq 5 lineup will soon gain a new body variant. According to a report from The Korean Car Blog, a heavily camouflaged prototype presenting intriguing characteristics points to a more rugged version of the Ioniq 5 being prepared for launch. It could be named Ioniq 5 XRT and will address people's love for adventure vehicles.
Even with the black cover hiding everything, it's clear that the Ioniq 5 XRT features redesigned front and rear bumpers. The All-Terrain tires also confirm that this is no ordinary Ioniq 5 but a trail-ready variant. What's more intriguing is that the interior is also hidden, indicating that significant changes might be in store. As the prototype appears to be in the early stages of development, it's hard to tell what modifications Hyundai is preparing for its upcoming adventure crossover.
Hopefully, Hyundai will install a tougher protection panel for the battery pack. That was one of the weaknesses of the Ioniq 5, and it's unclear whether Hyundai addressed it with the facelifted model. We don't expect powertrain modifications compared to the ones offered to the current lineup with the recent refresh. However, the suspension should allow for more ground clearance and, hopefully, a beefed-up suspension that would improve the Ioniq 5 XRT's ability to tackle difficult terrain.
The report indicates that the Ioniq 5 XRT could launch in Korea in the second half of the year, with European and US variants offered later. However, it appears that the Korean carmaker is facing supply chain difficulties that affect not only the production of the Ioniq 5 but also the Grandeur and Kona Electric.