General Motors Recalls GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Cadillac Lyriq SUV Over Battery Issue

Back on March 22, a General Motors engineer filed a report in regard to battery issues affecting the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. More specifically, the engineer identified conditions that weren't detected by Ultium Cells – the joint venture between GM and LG – during end-of-line testing.
The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit eventually discovered that Ultium Cells disabled the pass/fail logic of the battery testing equipment to roll out a software maintenance update. Said update was performed on January 19, yet Ultium Cells didn't turn the pass/fail logic back on until March 20. A grand total of five vehicles are believed to have been produced with incorrectly welded or out-of-position battery connections.
Four of them are in dealership lots, and the final vehicle is in private hands. The aforementioned manufacturing issues may lead to a loss of propulsion or a reduced propulsion mode. A single example of the Hummer EV is called back, a 2022 model produced on January 28, 2022. The other four come in the form of the 2023 model year Cadillac Lyriq, with build dates ranging between February 23 and March 10, 2023.
Dealers have already been instructed to replace the high-voltage battery pack with new batteries containing modules that passed end-of-line testing properly. The sole owner notification will be mailed on July 10 by first-class mail.
Based on the build date of the Hummer EV, we're dealing with an Edition 1. Still listed on GMC's website with 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm Nm) on deck, the Edition 1 features the same output figures as the more affordable EV3X. Bear in mind, however, that the advertised torque is measured differently from the advertised power.
As you're well aware, engine torque and wheel torque are two very different things. Although the actual figure isn't publicly known, the tri-motor powertrain of the Edition 1 and EV3X does belt out in excess of 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm). For the 2022 model year, the EPA-estimated driving range of the Edition 1 was 329 miles (529 kilometers). Not bad for such a heavy son of a gun, but not excellent either considering the usable capacity (212.7 kWh) of the lithium-ion battery.
The Cadillac Lyriq couldn't be more different, with the Caddy rocking a unibody design as opposed to the body-on-frame platform of the Hummer EV. The luxury-oriented crossover is quite a bit more affordable as well, with Cadillac charging $58,590 sans destination charge for the Tech base trim.
As standard, the Lyriq comes with a rear-mounted electric motor. Its estimated range is 308 miles (496 kilometers) on a full charge of the battery, whereas the dual-motor variant makes do with 307 miles (494 kilometers) from a net capacity of 100.4 kWh. The Lyriq will soon be joined by the Celestiq sedan, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Honda Prologue, and Acura ZDX on the BEV3 platform that succeeds the BEV2 of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. The subcompact twins will be discontinued by year's end, together with the BEV2.
