GM Recalls 668,187 Crossovers, Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain Affected

If you think Ford's quality is abysmal, bear in mind that crosstown rival General Motors just issued a recall for 668,187 crossovers. The reason is excessive powder coating of the child seat anchors, a problem attributed to a supplier by the name of Amvian Mexico. Similar to Ford Motor Company, General Motors has a thing for contracting iffy suppliers.
Back in March 2023, the peeps at Transport Canada notified the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit in regard to a 2022 model year GMC Terrain that failed compliance testing. More specifically, the lower child seat anchorages were found to feature diameters of 6.34 and 6.41 millimeters, exceeding the Canadian regulation's requirement of 6 ± 0.1 millimeters. In other words, the owner of said Terrain will find it impossible to install a child seat with the anchorage bars.
General Motors immediately started investigating, determining that Amvian Mexico used a shoddy coating provider from time to time. Said provider's process controls are described as inadequate in the attached NHTSA report.
GM surveyed no fewer than 72 vehicles owned by GM employees on April 28. Care to guess how many of them were found to feature too much powder coating on the LATCH bars? Make that 56, which is a seriously worrying number.
That's 77.78 percent of the surveyed population, which is why GM estimates that approximately 80 percent of recalled vehicles feature too much powder coating on the LATCH bars. Containment and rework efforts were implemented at the automaker's production site in San Luis Potosi on April 5.
Curiously enough, General Motors isn't aware of any field complaints or warranty claims associated with this concern. A whopping 454,722 examples of the 2020 to 2023 model year Chevrolet Equinox are called back, crossovers with production dates ranging between June 2, 2022 and March 19, 2023.
213,465 units of the 2022 to 2023 model year GMC Terrain are recalled as well. Their build dates are similar to the slightly more affordable Chevrolet Equinox. Dealers have already been informed of this blunder, with General Motors recommending the removal and replacement of the finish on the anchorage bars. Owners will be notified by first-class mail no later than June 26, and owners are further recommended to install the rear child seats using the vehicle's rear seatbelts.
Based on the D2XX platform, the compact-sized Equinox is currently listed by the build & price tool with a recommended starting price of $26,600 sans destination freight charge. Its GMC-branded cousin is a little bit more, namely $29,900.
Both come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump that cranks out 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet (275 Nm). A torque-converter automatic is also standard. Not long now, the long-running Chevrolet Equinox will receive a zero-emission sibling under the Equinox EV nameplate. Its estimated starting price is $30,000, and nothing is known about its GMC equivalent for the time being.
