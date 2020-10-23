GasBuddy Gives You Free Gas as Long as You Drive Safely

There are many reasons to drive safely, including the most obvious ones, and GasBuddy is now trying to convince more people to give up on aggressive driving with a different approach.
The company is rewarding drivers with free gas as part of a new feature bundled with its app, eventually providing them with important discounts for their annual auto insurance.
More specifically, GasBuddy has launched Drives Powered by Root, a new feature that monitors driving styles and then offers ratings like poor, good, and great. Drivers will also receive a Saving Score that can be anything from 0 to 100, and based on this score, they’re eligible for insurance discounts.
The score is determined by analyzing a series of driving patterns, such as how hard you’re braking, how focused you are on the road, and how easy you go through turns.
The Pay with GasBuddy is also getting a refresh, so those who opt-in to the new feature get $1 in free gas, as well as a discount of $0.02 per gallon for every gallon of gas.
Worth knowing, however, is that this new feature isn’t enabled by default in the GasBuddy mobile app, so drivers need to manually activate it. Once it’s on, the new Drives Powered by Root feature starts tracking the way you drive to display stats like driving time, average speed, total distance, savings score, and fuel efficiency.
“Through a partnership with Root Insurance, the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile, drivers could receive significantly discounted auto insurance quotes based primarily on their individual driving behavior behind the wheel, a growing trend in the auto insurance industry3. By using driving behavior, Root offers a more fair insurance experience,” the company explains in an announcement this week.
The new capabilities are bundled with the official GasBuddy app for both iPhone and Android and are already available as part of the latest versions published in the two stores.
