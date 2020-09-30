Drivers Stopping for Refills at Different Hours Now Because of Obvious Reasons

3 Germany to Have Hybrid Gas Stations as Installing EV Chargers Becomes Mandatory

An important part of the world is still working from home because of the health crisis, and this has caused a massive change in daily routines, including the ones involving typical car maintenance. 7 photos



GasBuddy says gas purchases between 9 am and 12 pm have increased by 12 percent between June and August versus the same period a year ago. At the same time, the number of drivers that frequent a



If you’re thinking that the oil industry was massively impacted by the global health crisis during the several months when most countries across the world entered the lockdown, you’re wrong, at least as far as the United States is concerned.



The stats show that the number of fuel transactions only declined by 6 percent when compared to the previous summer, and it’s all because car sales actually recorded a growth over the past two months.



GasBuddy says not only that more people decided to use their personal cars for traveling from one point to another instead of public transportation, and those who didn’t have a vehicle before purchased one this year. And then, those who left the city for suburbs used their cars more than before and for longer distances, which means they also needed to stop for a fill-up more often than before.



As for the price of the gas, there was just a small decline during the said months.



“Gas prices during the months of June through August were as much as 40-80c/gal lower than the same months in 2019, likely the cause for consumers to purchase more expensive, higher-grade fuels including midgrade (+19%) and premium (+8%). Overall regular grade fuel purchases decreased by 3%,” GasBuddy says.



