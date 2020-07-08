Driver Not Recalling Which Side the Gas Tank Is On Brings the LOLs, Frustration

We’ve all had bad days: days when we left for work in our slippers or without pants, when we locked ourselves out of the car or the house, or when we couldn’t find our way around a gas station.
This woman takes bad days into an entirely different ballpark: a viral video shows a female driver circling around a gas station at least five times before finally being able to pull in at a pump and fuel up, because she kept forgetting which side her gas tank was on.
As with most stories of this type, this video popped up on reddit before spreading online. The poster didn’t mention where it was shot because, let’s be real, it doesn’t really need a context to fully appreciate the awkwardness or even sheer silliness of the situation.
It starts after the woman, a 20-something wearing a mask, was already having trouble with her Dodge Grand Caravan. Actually, the trouble wasn’t with the car but rather with the fact that she kept forgetting her gas tank was on the driver’s side and she kept pulling in at the pump on the passenger side.
“The gas tank is on the other side and she already did this once,” the man filming tells the woman he’s with. “This is the second time she has done this so she should now drive so that it's on the driver's side. The tank is on the driver's side but she pulled a circle last time. No way she's going to do this again.”
Of course, the woman does it again: visibly frustrated, she gets inside the car, puts on her seatbelt (safety first) and circles back. And again. And again, until the female narrator steps out and tries to talk to her, signaling her which way to go to get it right. It’s almost like she’s stuck in a loop and can’t get out of it and while watching it is funny, it’s also quite frustrating.
After so many attempts, both male and female narrators are almost in disbelief when the girl finally pulls in at the right pump. The ending to this video beats that feeling of your favorite team scoring the final goal right before time runs out.
