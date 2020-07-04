Fed Up Ford Mustang Ejects Driver in the Middle of a Donut Run, Rolls Away

In most cases, context is a must in order to get the full, unbiased story. In others, a photo speaks as loudly as 1,000 words, as the saying goes, or a video tells you everything you need to know.
This is one of those cases. A video popped up on reddit with nothing but a caption and, while no details are included, it’s enough to tell a hilarious story about “another Mustang returning to the wild.”
According to urban legend, Mustangs crash as often as Ferraris catch fire, if not more often. They “love” to crash, apparently, and the joke is that Ford is building them in such a way as to be more prone to go off the road or smash into innocent, occasionally stationary objects.
Of course, the reason why so many Mustangs make headlines with accident-related stories is a combination of physics and poor driving skills. In short, it’s a powerful car that can bite back in a pair of unskilled hands.
Add a crowd and the ever-present human desire to show off into the mix, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a disaster of various proportions. This one was small in terms of damage caused, but not as regards the driver’s ego.
Based on the video, it looks like this is another case of a driver wanting to show off in front of an audience. The Mustang is doing donuts when, right in the middle of one, the door opens and the driver falls and rolls to the ground. This would be awesome if it’d been done as a stunt of some sort, like you see in movies when the good guy rolls out of a speeding vehicle right before it crashes into a target.
But this wasn’t the intent here. As the driver is slowly picking himself up from the ground, the Mustang starts to roll slowly away from him and then, just as slowly, goes down a nearby embankment. At that speed, damage to the front of the car was probably not massive, but since the video cuts off, we can’t tell for sure.
Predictable, the jokes basically wrote themselves. If only there was some kind of belt that would strap a person to the seat when driving. If only there was a latch-type of thing that would shut the door. If only there was a law allowing only those fit to drive to do so. If only there was some thing between the shoulders that would process stuff and prevent this from happening.
And then, the happy-end: another Mustang bucked its stupid human, set itself free and is now back in the wild. Here it is.
