The Sight of Confused Drivers Trying to Pump Gas Into Teslas Never Gets Old

A Tesla pulling in at the gas station and the driver getting out for a refill seems like the perfect recipe for real-life comedy. It turns out that’s really the case. 6 photos



This one dude doesn’t.



He was caught pulling in at the gas station in his Model 3 still carrying dealer plates, desperately trying to fill it up. Confused that the pump doesn’t fit into the charge port, he looks on the other side of the car, through the trunk and then under the hood. During all this time, the people in the car right behind him are having a blast at his expense, while debating whether they should go out to tell him that his Tesla is not a hybrid.



Towards the end, the poor confused dude remembers that Google is his friend, so he finally learns what the entire world seems to know:



This is just one of those cases where you have to see it to believe it: the full video is available at the bottom of the page and is bound to deliver the LOLs you need today.



That said, there’s a good chance this video is fake, in the sense that it was staged. Commenters point out that the guy and gal shooting it are behind another recent gas station fail of the same kind: the video where a female driver kept



