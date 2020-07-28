This Puch e-Maxi Concept Is Begging to Become a Real Boy

4 The "Why We Ride"? Question

3 This Concept Motorcycle Comes in as a Tribute to the Pagani Gods

2 Arai’s Regent X Helmet Packs the Perfect Balance of Comfort and Protection

1 2021 Ford Bronco Deliveries to Start in June 2021 as per Reservations Page

More on this:

Looking to buy a new helmet? Then you’ll definitely want to check this one out

Alpinestars Supertech M10 Is a Rider’s Best Friend, Besides Their Two-Wheeler





In terms of protection for your brain box, their masterfully engineered



A robust, multi-layered shell offers phenomenal impact protection. Its outer layer efficiently disperses energy using 3K high density carbon, joined by a layer of UD carbon composite for increased radial strength, ultimately reducing transmitted impact energy.



The third, aramid fiber layer is added for solid penetration protection, while an epoxy resin bonding boosts the helmet’s performance even further with its superior energy management capabilities.







Supertech’s Multi-Directional Impact Protection System decreases the risk of concussions and other brain injuries caused by rotational forces, using what Alpinestars calls a “low friction slip layer” below the EPS liner.



The helmet’s base is equipped with a flexible compound rubber pad that protects the rider’s collarbone, aided by its polypropylene chin bar, which provides lateral force deflection.



A patented visor release system will cause M10’s visor to detach in the event of a crash, regardless of the angle.



It was “conceived to avoid the inherent weaknesses in other types of anchoring systems,” minimizing any “potentially damaging leverage and rotational accelerations that refer injury to the rider’s neck and spine.” The visor also contributes to a significantly improved airflow.







But riding in the sun can get sweaty, so when it’s time for a wash, Supertech M10’s anti-microbial fabric liner is removable and will dry surprisingly fast.



For extra adjustability, the helmet’s patented system provides a perfect fit and enables for “an ultra-specific set-up that can be adapted for the type of riding and the rider’s preference,” adding flexibility in tilting, lowering or raising the helmet.



To fit riders’ heads of all sizes, shell sizing ranges from XS to XXL. This manufacturer is perfectly aware about the importance of wearing a correctly fitting helmet in case of an impact, as well as for being benefitted with an ideal level of comfort.







It is



Looks like I’ve got some savings to make. Alpinestars is a name that needs no introduction, having been around on the motorcycling gear market for over half a century. In our day and age, we see the company’s logo on several MotoGP champions’ boots, gloves, helmets, suits, you name it: this manufacturer makes virtually all types of riding gear!In terms of protection for your brain box, their masterfully engineered Supertech M10 helmet demonstrates why Alpinestars is such a prominent player in the industry and won’t be leaving that spot anytime soon.A robust, multi-layered shell offers phenomenal impact protection. Its outer layer efficiently disperses energy using 3K high density carbon, joined by a layer of UD carbon composite for increased radial strength, ultimately reducing transmitted impact energy.The third, aramid fiber layer is added for solid penetration protection, while an epoxy resin bonding boosts the helmet’s performance even further with its superior energy management capabilities.Dissipated impact force is then absorbed by a multi-density EPS polymer. Its four-section construction allows for different densities of polymer to be fitted, depending on the various areas of the helmet’s lining. This doesn’t just increase M10’s performance, but its level of comfort too.Supertech’s Multi-Directional Impact Protection System decreases the risk of concussions and other brain injuries caused by rotational forces, using what Alpinestars calls a “low friction slip layer” below the EPS liner.The helmet’s base is equipped with a flexible compound rubber pad that protects the rider’s collarbone, aided by its polypropylene chin bar, which provides lateral force deflection.A patented visor release system will cause M10’s visor to detach in the event of a crash, regardless of the angle.It was “conceived to avoid the inherent weaknesses in other types of anchoring systems,” minimizing any “potentially damaging leverage and rotational accelerations that refer injury to the rider’s neck and spine.” The visor also contributes to a significantly improved airflow.Speaking of ventilation, Alpinestars have used the results of heat mapping tests to design “ducting which produces a positive flow into the helmet, over and around the rider’s head.” In other words, it guarantees to maintain a comfortable temperature, even in the blazing heat.But riding in the sun can get sweaty, so when it’s time for a wash, Supertech M10’s anti-microbial fabric liner is removable and will dry surprisingly fast.For extra adjustability, the helmet’s patented system provides a perfect fit and enables for “an ultra-specific set-up that can be adapted for the type of riding and the rider’s preference,” adding flexibility in tilting, lowering or raising the helmet.To fit riders’ heads of all sizes, shell sizing ranges from XS to XXL. This manufacturer is perfectly aware about the importance of wearing a correctly fitting helmet in case of an impact, as well as for being benefitted with an ideal level of comfort.If you consider adding Alpinestars’ Supertech M10 to your gear, keep in mind you’ll also be receiving a couple of sweet accessories to go with your purchase: a spare visor and a bag for carrying your new helmet wherever you may roam.It is priced starting at $579.95 for solid colors. Though, if you ask me, the Black/Aqua/Orange Fluorescent looks a hell of a lot cooler and will only cost you an additional 70 bucks.Looks like I’ve got some savings to make.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.