GAC Van Life Concept Allows for Autonomous Exploration of the Outdoors Using Stars

Few things can bring you the inner peace you feel when camping under the stars and enjoying the night sky. It's a great way to escape reality, disconnect from technology and everyday tasks, and reconnect with nature. However, nowadays, the good old tent and sleeping bag have been ditched in favor of recreational vehicles ranging from tiny trailers to over-the-top luxury motorhomes. But what will camping look like a few years from now?
State-owned Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) has the answer to this question. The company's GAC Design branch has taken the wraps off its latest vehicle concept at the 2023 Milan Design Week in Italy, and it's a futuristic-looking camper vehicle envisioned as a viable alternative to airplanes.
Aptly called Van Life, the new conceptual vehicle is the second project in the GAC Car Culture Series and is designed with human-centric values in mind. The first project in the series was called the Barchetta and was shown to the world during the opening ceremony of the company's GAC R&D Center in Milan in October 2022.
The Van Life is a show car, so don't expect it to ever make it into production. Nevertheless, the all-electric four-wheeler is worth exploring, as the designers took a rather free-rein approach to van life and show what kind of vehicles unleashed creativity could bring into this world.
The aim was to develop a vehicle that would allow adventurers and nature enthusiasts to travel long distances and reach whatever place on Earth they desire. Envisioned with a compact and streamlined body optimized for long journeys, the conceptual all-electric van is off-road capable and equipped with efficient electrification technology. Electricity comes from a new generation solid-state battery that is said to be safer, more durable, and more efficient compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
Moreover, the vehicle is supposed to have a low carbon footprint, as it is mostly crafted from environmentally friendly materials like recycled plastic, but also long-lasting materials like aluminum and carbon fiber, which make it lightweight and range-efficient.
Boasting the looks of a Mars rover, the Van Life concept has symmetrical proportions and full-width LEDs on both ends. The shiny, polished body and its narrow side windows highlight its resemblance to an extraterrestrial expedition vehicle.
Four LiDAR sensors analyze the surroundings and allow the vehicle to move forward in autonomous mode. And when you venture onto roadless, remote locations with no connectivity, a state-of-the-art GPS navigation system will use the position of the stars in the sky to navigate successfully, so you'll be able to continue using the autonomous mode wherever you are.
Inside the vehicle, things are as fascinating as on the outside. The entire van is built around an "Orbital Frame," which is basically a fully electric platform with next-gen solid-state batteries. This frame allows for extraordinary versatility and can be used as a support to attach various items. These items can range from smartphones and bags to movable tables, seats, trays, and shelves.
On the side, the conceptual van boasts benches that can fold and slide out for those moments when passengers want to spend time outside and enjoy the surroundings. The rear of the car offers enough space for storing luggage, equipment, and other camping essentials and can also be turned into a hammock, with the fabric suspended from the "Orbital Frame." The cabin's modular design maximizes the use of space and allows for sleeping arrangements on longer trips. The panoramic sunroof is great for stargazing from the comfort of the makeshift bed.
The Van Life concept challenges the boundaries of car design, there is no doubt about that, but some of the clever solutions it incorporates are feasible. So after seeing this out-of-this-world contraption, we kind of wish someone would eventually turn it into a road-going camper van.
"This concept car highlights what is great about being able to go wherever you want to. We believe that cars are not just objects that move people from A to B, but also machines that create good memories," Stéphane Janin, Director of GAC Advanced Design Milan, declared. "With its focus on freedom, discovery, sharing, feeling, and remembering this car represents the ultimate symbol of adventure and exploration, allowing you to travel wherever your heart desires."
It rides on huge treaded wheels that provide high ground clearance and look like they can handle any terrain on Earth. The clever air-less wheels feature futuristic tires with retractable flaps that ensure the vehicle can maintain traction on loose surfaces like snow, mud, or sand. Basically, if you happen to get stuck while exploring the great outdoors, all you have to do is swipe the steering-mounted screen to activate the flaps and wait for the off-road capable vehicle to dig itself out.
At the front of the concept car, you won't find a regular dashboard as you'd expect. Instead, the space here can be used to suspend a solar panel that can heat the water while charging the batteries. The two front seats are completely modular and can easily go flat when needed.
