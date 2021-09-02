G80 BMW M3 Pickup Truck Gives Off Holden Ute Vibes

More on this:

1 Asphalt 9: Legends Launches on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One (It’s Free)

2 Concept CE 02 Is Not Your Typical BMW Ride, but a Two-Wheeler With a Modern Character

3 2022 BMW X1 Prototype Has the Weirdest Wheels

4 BMW iX3 to Get a Piece of the Action in the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"

5 Ute-rized Volvo 850 R Is the Unlikely Ford and Chevy Challenger