Concept CE 02 Is Not Your Typical BMW Ride, but a Two-Wheeler With a Modern Character

BMW is presenting a new interpretation of smart, urban single-track mobility with the new Concept CE 02. At first glance, it doesn't look like your classic Motorrad bike, and it doesn't seem to be a scooter either… it's something in between: a two-wheeler designed to adapt to the rider's style.
It's a compact machine that was made to appeal to a new target group: people aged 16 and over who have never hopped on a motorcycle before but are open to new experiences, new tech, and, most importantly, fun electromobility.
The CE 02 has a black and silver simple design. But less sometimes means more. The black, reminiscent of early BMW motorcycles, is crossed by matt and high-gloss surfaces, which give the concept bike more expression. Its silver-colored elements, such as the fork bridge and the drive, set a nice contrast. If the ride didn't sport a BMW emblem and a BMW wordmark on the rims and on the luggage belts, you'd hardly recognize it as a Motorrad bike.
The modern style is emphasized by a square, black headlight with four separate LED parts. The rear light is made up of two small, translucent LED leaves set on the left and right sides of the rear bench.
Two large-volume wheels provide durability, while their disc wheel design emphasizes the graphic impression of the proportions. These new proportions allow not only for a more dynamic driving experience but should also invite people who have never ridden a motorcycle to try it out.
The ride also offers some space between the bench and the frame where you can store small luggage. Two crisscrossed, petrol-colored rubber bands are fastened to the front of the bench so that smaller utensils can be conveniently fixed there. The bracket, which also holds the front footrests, provides additional storage space. You may even bring along your own skateboard and use it as a footrest.
BMW Concept CE 02 is a lightweight vehicle, tipping the scale at 265 lbs (120 kg). Ideal for urban riding, the two-wheeler runs on 11 kW of power, and its full torque from standstill enable quick traffic light starts. It might be small, but it packs a punch, reaching a top speed of 56 mph (90 kph) and a range of 56 miles (90 km).
Tech-wise, BMW continued with the purist aesthetic. The color display on the handlebar provides basic functionality, while the staged parts such as the drive belt, handlebar, and fork, in combination with the disc wheels and single-sided swing arm, emphasize the concept bike's modern character.
BMW announced that it will showcase the new Concept CE 02 at the bi-annual 2021 Munich Auto Show (IAA Munich), which runs from September 7th to September 12th.
