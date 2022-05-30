G02 Is a Man-Made, Sustainable Island Resort for the Billionaire Who Has It All

MASK Architects is an Egypt-based design studio, and their most recent project, G02, would also be built there, if the right buyer comes along. They say that G02, though still in concept stage, was designed on commission by a private client, so it could very well become a reality within a couple of years.
So what is this James-Bond-like-titled G02? It’s a man-made island that is also a private luxury resort with very limited access for maximum privacy and, perhaps more surprising of all, quite impressive green credentials. After all, if you’re going to spend gazillions on having your own private island built, you might as well get one that will save on energy in the following years. You’re probably going to need every buck.
The guitar-shaped artificial island offers 9,000 square meters (96,875 square feet) of land, of which less than half is living space. The latter is divided into several buildings: the main residence for the owner and his or her family, and smaller buildings that can serve whatever purpose the owner wants, from guest houses to convention centers or entertainment venues. It’s your island, you do with it as you see fit.
“The island has been designed to channel wind through and around the buildings, with buffer zones to also capture cool air and have cool pockets of spaces on the island,” MASK Architects says. “As well as wind, we have used water. Water has been used to create pockets of water around the island next to and around the buildings. This allows the dry air to be fresh and hydrating as well as cooling.”
For that same purpose, palm trees line the island, creating a wall against strong winds and containing the temperate micro-climate within the island.
Access to the island is possible either by car or by boat: there’s a single driveway that connects it to the mainland, and docks on the opposite side, for boats and yachts. There is no helipad (bummer!), but there is a sizable parking lot at the front entrance, which is to be used for transport by the residents, guests, staff and island maintenance personnel.
insane amenities. They include the massive, heated infinity pool, convention spaces, a health and fitness center with tennis court, Turkish baths, saunas, hydro-massage showers, massage rooms, a yoga and meditation studio, private cinema, library, game room, bar, and even a winter tea garden with an indoor pool. In between these spaces, you get plenty of outdoor spaces with fireplaces, and rooftop terraces on each building.
“The G02 is made to be an eco-green, energy-efficient, sustainable, and ecologically sound artificial island paradise,” the designer says. And that it is. Energy consumption is minimized through natural cooling and increased use of available natural light, through skylights and expansive glazing (and presumably solar panels, but there’s no mention of that). Certain areas will be reserved exclusively for growing trees and vegetables, to boost the island’s independence from mainland.
Again, if you’re a billionaire who will spend unspecified and probably record-breaking amounts of money on a private island resort, you might as well save a few bucks here and there on electricity and fruit.
