Orsos Islands Concept Promises Taste of Luxury Superyacht Life For Common Folk

While some people are just living a nine-to-five life, others are lucky enough to be able to plan a life on something like this floating livable superyacht dubbed the Orsos Islands. Just as the name would imply the Orsos Islands are vessels that mimic a floating island to offer owners a taste of true luxury. Best of all, the creator behind the project seeks to make such a lifestyle accessible to as many people as possible.
The idea itself is from the mind of one Gabor Orsos and is aimed at creating an exclusive hotel chain based on floating platforms. Early on, Gabor saw the potential behind this project and felt it should be available to as many people as possible. From there, the idea snowballed and has grown to even include materials needed for construction, designers, naval architects, and even a vessel classification.
However, the Orsos Islands are so much more than just a single vessel. If you’ve been paying attention to that ‘S’ on the end of the word ‘Island’, you’ve probably figured out there’s more than one of these suckers in plan. We’ll that’s exactly the idea.
everyone lives at sea on their Orsos. At one point in time, you’ll want to meet other people, throw parties, and do some business. To do that Gabor Orsos and his team designed the Islands to be secured to giant floating docks that offer access to land-based activities.
If this concept ever takes off, as I haven’t seen or heard of a real version anywhere, guests are to expect a ship that is 37.2 meters (122 feet) tip to tail and includes a beam of 21 meters (69 feet). While it may not be the longest superyacht around, the very wide beam offers a near-rectangular surface area to create a beautifully crafted interior and exterior.
If you’ve been following autoevolution, you’re aware that we just hosted Italian Month. The reason I bring this up is because the interior and exterior design of the Islands remind me a whole lot of high-class Italian superyachts with solid wood furnishings, semi-precious metal accents. The helping hand behind this tasty design is Csikos Terv.
pure relaxation and opulence. Imagine sitting in the sun lounge while enjoying al-fresco dining and a freshly mixed cocktail. The main deck is equally massive and includes large windows that can be manipulated to offer fresh air and as much natural light as you’d like.
Six, 20 square meter (215 square feet) state rooms look like they offer “ten-star" accommodations, not just five stars, while the lowest deck offers a theater, karaoke bar, health spas, and access to any of the exterior areas designated for water fun. Each superyacht will be operated by only four crew members, while the 12 guests will be taking care of themselves most of the time.
impacting the environment as little as possible. To do so, solar energy is harnessed by 160 square meters (1,722 square feet) of panels, while wind and water are manipulated and exploited with classic turbine systems. As for treating waste, the design team at Orsos came up with the idea of storing waste in compressed and chilled compartments to eliminate odors and bacteria until it is time to be removed.
Oddly enough, this concept has been around for some time now, but no one has stepped forward to get things rolling. Lately, I've been seeing more and more of these ideas, leading me to believe that we should be expecting some sort of Orsos Islands pretty dang soon. In the meantime, save up some cash as a charter won’t be cheap.
