G-Class vs Jeep Wrangler vs New and Old Defender Drag Race Brings a Photo Finish

sWelcome to the Internet, ladies and gentlemen drivers, a realm where machines like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the Land Rover Defender (the retired and the current one), as well as the Jeep Wrangler had to engage in a drag race. And no, the off-roaders didn't have rugged terrain under their wheels.
If you feel like a tug of war between the said contraptions would make for a more reasonable challenge, you should know we discussed such an adventure earlier this month, albeit with the old Defender skipping class.
Well, the configurations used for that pulling contest are back, and we'll once again remind you the Jeep is the only one with a spec that can also be ordered in the U.S., as it packs the 2.0-liter turbo-four. The rest of the lot bets on the diesel card, and, as if the race itself wouldn't raise enough eyebrows, we're looking at extremes such as the basic diesel of the old Defender and the only six-cylinder powertrain here, which can be found under the hood of the Merc.
This velocity confrontation is filled with existential questions. For instance, is the Wrangler's elongated front bumper considered cheating? Once you get to see the photo finish mentioned in the title above, it will all make sense (or not); you can skip to the 6:26 timestamp for the speeding action.
Of course, the stunt also delivers its fair share of answers. For instance, watching the clip below can bring sensible advice on whether or not to engage in overtaking when behind the wheel of the said SUVs. As is the Carwow tradition, the drag race is followed by a pair of rolling races and those aren't without their surprises.
Heck, the braking test that concludes the challenge might actually count as a piece of safety advice related to choosing the ideal tires for your vehicle.
