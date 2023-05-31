Future Fleets of the German-Made VoloCity Will Get Swiss MRO Software

As soon as next year, lucky folks in several European countries, including Germany and France, will get to experience their first rides with an all-electric air taxi. In preparation for the upcoming commercial operations, the German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturer Volocopter is adding top-notch aviation technology to its advanced air mobility eco-system.
VoloCity, VoloIQ, and AMOS – there are the three main pillars of Volocopter's air mobility system. The first is the aircraft itself, a two-seat eVTOL specifically designed for urban flights. The second is a dedicated platform created by the same manufacturer as a UAM (Urban Air Mobility) operating system for both air taxis and cargo drones. The third one is an MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) software tool developed by Swiss Aviation Software (Swiss-AS).
AMOS was not created specifically for eVTOLs. In fact, it has been used exclusively in conventional aviation until now. The Swiss company is breaking the ice by partnering with an eVTOL maker, Volocopter, for the first time.
The German manufacturer's own platform is mainly intended for the operational part directly connected to customers, including things like booking, aircraft status, location, and battery health. Developed together with Lufthansa Industry Solutions, the VoloIQ was introduced as the first fully-integrated digital platform for UAM.
By contrast, the AMOS software will be used for managing future air taxi fleets. It monitors things like ground handling operations, component purchase dates, installation/replacement dates, and total flight hours. Ground technicians will primarily use the data obtained with the help of this software, with AI (artificial intelligence) playing an important part as well, especially for improving efficiency over time.
Volocopter is inches-closer to obtaining the type certification for the VoloCity. Last month, it reached one of the most important milestones, with the opening of its production facilities in Bruchsal, Germany, and the inauguration of a new hangar that will eventually become the final assembly line for the electric air taxi.
Last year, the German manufacturer celebrated another industry first. The Volocopter 2X prototype completed a crewed test flight at the first fully-functional vertiport in Italy, built in partnership with Volocopter. Commercial operations for the VoloCity are scheduled to start by 2024 in Germany, France, and Italy.
This electric air taxi promises a short-to-medium range of up to 21 miles (35 km), reaching a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph). It will eventually be joined by a long-range version, the VoloConnect.
This is a much bigger, four-seat aircraft with fixed wings, capable of covering 60 miles (95 km) at 155 mph (249 kph). The German manufacturer's electric range also includes a utility drone, the VoloDrone, with a heavy-duty capacity of up to 440 lb (200 kg) and a 25-mile (40 km) range.
AMOS was not created specifically for eVTOLs. In fact, it has been used exclusively in conventional aviation until now. The Swiss company is breaking the ice by partnering with an eVTOL maker, Volocopter, for the first time.
The German manufacturer's own platform is mainly intended for the operational part directly connected to customers, including things like booking, aircraft status, location, and battery health. Developed together with Lufthansa Industry Solutions, the VoloIQ was introduced as the first fully-integrated digital platform for UAM.
By contrast, the AMOS software will be used for managing future air taxi fleets. It monitors things like ground handling operations, component purchase dates, installation/replacement dates, and total flight hours. Ground technicians will primarily use the data obtained with the help of this software, with AI (artificial intelligence) playing an important part as well, especially for improving efficiency over time.
Volocopter is inches-closer to obtaining the type certification for the VoloCity. Last month, it reached one of the most important milestones, with the opening of its production facilities in Bruchsal, Germany, and the inauguration of a new hangar that will eventually become the final assembly line for the electric air taxi.
Last year, the German manufacturer celebrated another industry first. The Volocopter 2X prototype completed a crewed test flight at the first fully-functional vertiport in Italy, built in partnership with Volocopter. Commercial operations for the VoloCity are scheduled to start by 2024 in Germany, France, and Italy.
This electric air taxi promises a short-to-medium range of up to 21 miles (35 km), reaching a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph). It will eventually be joined by a long-range version, the VoloConnect.
This is a much bigger, four-seat aircraft with fixed wings, capable of covering 60 miles (95 km) at 155 mph (249 kph). The German manufacturer's electric range also includes a utility drone, the VoloDrone, with a heavy-duty capacity of up to 440 lb (200 kg) and a 25-mile (40 km) range.