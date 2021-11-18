Skyports Plans to Build Vertiports for Electric Air Taxis in Los Angeles

Vertiport designer Skyports is aware of the fact that advanced air mobility comes with its own special requirements in terms of infrastructure. The company recently announced its intention to create take-off and landing sites for electric air taxis in Los Angeles.
Its ambitious plans are supported by LAZ Parking, one of the largest parking companies in the United States, which has been operating in the area for a long time. The two partnered up to deploy vertiports throughout the city.
These dedicated sites will enable air taxi passenger services that are not just CO2 emission-free but also quiet and efficient. They will thus provide both L.A. residents and visitors with a cleaner transportation alternative.
LAZ will bring to the table its new technologies meant to transform conventional parking locations into multi-modal transportation hubs. On the other hand, Skyports promises to contribute with its expertise in designing the vertiports prioritizing safety, connectivity, and accessibility, and reflecting the needs of the communities it serves.
Back in 2019, Skyports launched the first vertiport in the world, located in Marina Bay, Singapore. The first-full scale passenger air taxi vertiport prototype was developed in collaboration with German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter. The VoloPort was showcased for five days and was visited by over 8,000 people. Visitors had the chance to experience the innovative technologies the vertiport had to offer, such as the biometric check-in, battery swapping, and could even gaze at Volocopter’s 2X eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.
We have few details about the ambitious project of Skyports and LAZ Parking, as there were no dates or numbers mentioned so far. We do know though that Los Angeles is not going to be the only targeted city by the two. While it will be the first to deploy the vertiports, the rest of the country will follow, according to Addison Ferrell, Head of Americas for Skyports.
