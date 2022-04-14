autoevolution
Fully Electric INDI One Lands in New York City by Way of California, Reservations Now Open

14 Apr 2022
Los Angeles-based electric startup INDI EV has brought its INDI One crossover to this year’s New York International Auto Show, while also announcing that reservations are now open for the zero emissions vehicle.
INDI EV was founded back in 2017 near downtown Los Angeles, behind the idea that future electric models should be both exciting to drive as well as fully connected to the point where your infotainment system is more or less as versatile as a home desktop.

According to Andre Hudson, head of design, pre-orders for the INDI One start at $100, for an MSRP of $45,000. Deliveries are expected to kick off in the second quarter of next year, as per Auto Futures.

This is a very modern-looking crossover, featuring a 43 cu.ft rear cargo area, a minimalist interior made from sustainable and recycled materials, plus an exterior design that’s sure to turn the occasional head while in traffic.

“Every inch of the car was designed to give drivers freedom. The freedom to choose could be adopting the rear to be used as a pet loft or changing how your car sounds to pedestrians,” said Hudson.

Buyers can choose between nine colors in Pacific Pearl (white), Premier (red), Melrose (magenta), Laguna (blue), Griffith (green), Beverly Blush (pink), Silverlake, City Nights (deep purple) and Sunset (orange gold). You only get all nine color choices on the $69,000 Premium INDI One variant, the one with the 95 kW, 300-mile battery pack (dual motor AWD).

Speaking of specs, the flagship variant is said to be capable of rocketing to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.2 seconds, thanks to a peak output of 475 horsepower.

As for its active safety characteristics, the INDI One will have Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep & Change Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Auto & Remote Parking Assist. It is however unclear whether all these features will be standard or partially available at an extra cost.
