These Models Won 2022 World Performance Car, World Urban Car, and World Luxury Car

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 did win three awards at the World Car of the Year event held at the 2022 New York Auto Show, other models won in their respective categories. We are referring to World Performance Car, World Urban Car, and World Luxury Car. Each had its winner, and we are going to break that down for you below.
Just like the accolades that went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, these categories' winners were decided by a jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries. The finalists were selected by secret ballot, based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their work, while also respecting the rules of the competition. Once the ballots were sent, the votes were tabulated by KPMG.
For the fifth time, and the second consecutive one, Mercedes-Benz won the title of World Luxury Car. This time, the Mercedes EQS was selected to be the winner of that category, after its internal-combustion-engined sibling, the S-Class, won in 2020.
The brand's last win in the category before that was in 2017, with the E-Class, but the S-Coupe won in 2015, and the S-Class won in 2014. The EQS beat the BMW iX and the Genesis GV70 in this year's final.
Meanwhile, in the World Performance Car category, the top three models that entered the final were the Audi e-tron GT, the BMW M3/M4, and the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ. The Ingolstadt model was crowned the winner, which marks an interesting choice, as an electric four-door coupe managed to beat BMW's M3 and M4.
The latter are often seen as benchmarks in their category, so Audi's e-tron GT was appreciated here, but also in other competitions. Worry not, as nobody will judge you for getting an M3 or M4 instead of an e-tron GT, in case you were looking for a performance-oriented car.
The World Urban Car category was equally disputed, and the finalists were the Opel Mokka, Toyota Yaris Cross, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Toyota's Yaris Cross was elected to be the winner, which is an intriguing choice if you consider the fact that it does not have an all-electric version.
