VinFast Stops by NYC to Announce Charging Agreement With Electrify America

VinFast used this year’s New York International Auto Show to announce a charging partnership with Electrify America, which in turn will provide the carmaker’s U.S. customers with access to its high-speed infrastructure, plus two complimentary charging sessions for their VinFast EVs.
VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9 models are both Plug & Charge enabled, which means you can pay for a charging session simply by plugging in your EV once the billing information is set up through your VinFast app.
Electrify America is one of the leading fast-charging companies in the U.S. with roughly 800 EV charging stations available, plus 3,500 individual chargers that are either open for use or just about getting there. EA’s ultra-fast charging technology includes 150 kW and 350 kW chargers – the fastest speeds currently available.
“As more electric vehicle options become available to consumers, it’s important to have easy access to fast and convenient charging while on the road,” said Electrify America senior director of sales, business development and marketing, Rob Barrosa.
EA is also looking to improve the charging experience at its locations through next-generation chargers and customer-focused features such as solar canopies and awnings, customer waiting areas and various other services.
“Through our premium, smart, and environmentally friendly vehicles, our goal is to reduce range and charging anxiety and help the world switch to cleaner, more suitable transportation,” said VinFast US chief service officer, Craig Westbrook. “We’re excited to work with Electrify America on this shared goal of future electric mobility.”
Earlier this year, VinFast and the state of North Carolina signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a facility capable of manufacturing 150,000 electric vehicles per year, while employing some 7,500 workers. Most of the production will be dedicated to the VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs, although the North Carolina site will also be responsible for making fully electric buses.
