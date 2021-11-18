Vietnamese Carmaker VinFast Ready To Steal the Stage at the 2021 LA Auto Show

The Vietnamese carmaker VinFast debuted on the North American market by displaying two models at this year's LA Auto Show.
For a company yet to celebrate its fifth birthday, VinFast of Haiphong, Vietnam is on as good a track as any brand in recent memory, apart from one other "upstart" that took for better or worse the world by storm. Like Tesla, VinFast understands that electric drive is the way forward for the industry. So, no half-measure, plug-in hybrids here. Just all-new, all-electric crossover SUVs Americans have been proven ready and willing to buy if given the right appeal.
These SUVs, codenamed VF e35 and VF e36, look every bit like they were designed for North Americans. So you'd be forgiven for thinking their promotional material was inspired from a Chevrolet ad for the Traverse and Tahoe and skillfully photoshopped into some futuristic megalopolis. We assure you, though, they're real, and they'll be here for us all to see at this year's Los Angeles International Auto Show.
VinFast worked together with the renowned Italian design studio Pininfarina for these two vehicles. You'd be surprised to know that the famous company that is responsible for the look of the most successful Ferraris belongs to the Indian group Mahindra&Mahindra, which also owns the Korean brand SsangYong. Thus, you might forgive that the VF e35 resembles the SsangYong Korando crossover.
In terms of technology, though, both vehicles comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. In addition, their infotainment systems include Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and other features that make the onboard life more pleasant.
Naming their U.S. auto show debut exhibit "Future of Mobility" is a lofty claim. Still, if a corporate vision could paint on a canvas, it'd look pretty appealing. But, of course, assuming environmentally sustainable and reasonably good-looking transportation is totally your thing.
You should expect more details to come like a bat out of hell soon, as the viewing public and media get in touch with the new brand. As for us, we see another name ready to compete with Tesla and the automotive establishment.
