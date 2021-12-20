Freeborn Red Toyota Land Cruiser Is a FJ Company V6 Special, Almost a Sleeper

Today more than ever the new SUV market is so crowded with incredible models that for many it becomes a real adventure trying to choose the right one. There are some however who like the old way of doing things, and for them the list of possible choices is far poorer.
On that list, and close to the top, is Toyota’s mighty Land Cruiser, a beast that seems to have been around for ages, taken on both the roads and the unbeaten paths with equal prowess.
Land Cruisers of old are today more valuable than brand new SUVs, in some cases, and this is exactly what entities like the FJ Company bet on to keep their businesses going. The American company has been at it for a while, and their builds featured here on autoevolution on more than one occasion.
The latest FJ-handled Land Cruiser (and perhaps the last of the year) comes in the form of this 1976 example titled Reimagined.
Based on a body and chassis original to the FJ43, the larger version of the FJ40, the Freeborn Red apparition is as close to a sleeper as these things get, in that it looks pretty much stock, but it’s anything but.
The seller of the SUV, Canepa, promises underneath that underwhelming looks “a perfect combination of performance, style, and handling,” coming in a package with classic looks and upgrades to make it meaner than the Japanese ever envisioned it to be.
One of the most important upgrades comes in this case in the form of a new powertrain, comprising a new Toyota 1GR-FE 4.0 Liter V6 engine, working with a 5-speed manual transmission. Then, we get side power steering rack, vehicle stability control, traction control, and an anti-lock braking system, but also King shocks, and 16-inch wheels with BF Goodrich Mud Terrain tires.
Inside, the retro feel is the most prominent, but that is paired with modern-day amenities, including air conditioning, custom sound system, and a digital instrument cluster.
For off-road adventures, the FJ Company equipped this thing with a hi-lift jack, Warn Zeon 8 winch and a jerrycan to hold reserve fuel.
The Land Cruiser is now for sale from Canepa’s lot with just under 1,500 miles (2,400 km) since re-made, but the price for it is a secret between the dealer and prospective buyers.
