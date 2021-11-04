5 Toyota TRD Desert Chase Concept Is an Off-Road-Ready Tundra on Steroids

2 Yee, And Dare I Say, Haw, 2022 Tundra Named Texas Truck of the Year

More on this:

Restored 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ43 Is Flexing Porsche Venetian Blue Paint

Produced between 1960 and 2001, the FJ40 series morphed from a dependable workhorse to a prized collectible. This FJ43 is particularly desirable because it’s an extremely rare medium-wheelbase model that’s been meticulously restored by FJ expert Jaime Calle of The FJ Company. 22 photos



Every single nut and bolt came off the



A tremendously reliable straight-six powerplant that was produced until 1988, the carbureted 2F used to crank out 135 ponies and 200 pound-feet (271 Nm) of torque when it was brand-spanking new. A very straightforward five-speed manual transmission is tasked with sending the goodies to the wheels that flaunt mud-terrain rubber from BFGoodrich. The tires measure 33 by 10.5 by 15 inches, and the tread pattern is more than adequate for off-road thrills and spills even though this is - obviously – a garage queen.



Restomodded with an Old Man Emu suspension lift, power steering, power front discs, and rear drums, a mocha vinyl interior, custom roll bar, extended driver seat tracks, upgraded seatbelts, and a RetroSound audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, chassis number FJ43-110902 costs a scarcely believable $129,900. That’s the price asked by



From the first-gen Ford Bronco to the stalwart Chevrolet K5 Blazer and International Harvester Scout, pretty much all of them are going through the roof because modern crossover utility vehicles are obnoxiously vanilla. As my late grandfather used to say, they don’t make ‘em like they used to.



Originally sold in the Republic of Colombia in 1983, the canvas-topped rig was imported stateside in 2019 for the comprehensive restoration. After more than a year from start to finish, the results truly speak for themselves.Every single nut and bolt came off the FJ43 , and you won’t find even a single trace of rust on the undercarriage of this fellow. Repainted in Venetian Blue, a low-key shade of grey-blue metallic previously used by Porsche, the overlanding icon shows only 2,374 kilometers (1,475 miles) on the clock. Popping the hood provides an explanation to the ridiculously low kilometers in the guise of a super-clean 2F engine and a new radiator.A tremendously reliable straight-six powerplant that was produced until 1988, the carbureted 2F used to crank out 135 ponies and 200 pound-feet (271 Nm) of torque when it was brand-spanking new. A very straightforward five-speed manual transmission is tasked with sending the goodies to the wheels that flaunt mud-terrain rubber from BFGoodrich. The tires measure 33 by 10.5 by 15 inches, and the tread pattern is more than adequate for off-road thrills and spills even though this is - obviously – a garage queen.Restomodded with an Old Man Emu suspension lift, power steering, power front discs, and rear drums, a mocha vinyl interior, custom roll bar, extended driver seat tracks, upgraded seatbelts, and a RetroSound audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, chassis number FJ43-110902 costs a scarcely believable $129,900. That’s the price asked by RK Motors Charlotte , which correctly highlights that older off-road vehicles are shooting up in price.From the first-gen Ford Bronco to the stalwart Chevrolet K5 Blazer and International Harvester Scout, pretty much all of them are going through the roof because modern crossover utility vehicles are obnoxiously vanilla. As my late grandfather used to say, they don’t make ‘em like they used to.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.