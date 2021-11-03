Toyota TRD Desert Chase Concept Is an Off-Road-Ready Tundra on Steroids

3 Ken Block Teases 700-HP Audi for SEMA, Also Has a New Daily

For the 2021 SEMA Show , Toyota has prepped a number of unique builds with focus on different aspects, and the TRD Desert Chase Tundra is one of them. 30 photos



“Once again, TRD and the Toyota Motorsports Garage have outdone themselves with this TRD Desert Chase Tundra,” said Toyota’s Marketing VP, Lisa Materazzo. “We’re excited for the all-new Tundra to go on sale later this year. With its upgraded platform and improved payload, what better way to show off the Tundra’s capability than building it into a desert racing support vehicle.”



Some of the highlights of the project include the wide body kit with swollen fenders, designed and made at TRD’s North Carolina composite shop. If you look further down, then you will see that it rides in 18-inch forged aluminum wheels signed by Method Race Wheels, hugged by the 37-inch General Tire Grabber X3



To better cope with arduous terrains, the TRD Desert Chase Tundra sports a long-travel suspension that uses the OEM mounting points. Underbody protection is part of the makeover, together with the rear- and side-facing Rigid lights, and front-facing light bar that can be electronically lowered when it’s not needed to reduce wind noise and improve the truck’s aerodynamics.



A custom-made roll bar sits in the bed and has two spare tires attached to it. The off-road jack, 15-lb CO2 bottle, containers for fuel and water, and recovery board are also found in the bed, and all of them use the standard mounting points, Toyota claims.



A twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, aided by an electric motor placed between it and the ten-speed automatic transmission, powers Toyota's TRD Desert Chase. The total output is rated at 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque, with the latter available from 2,400 rpm, so it definitely has the grunt to match its looks.

