2022 BMW M240i Coupe Rolls up Its Sleeves, Opens the M2 Hunting Season

The paint is barely dry on the all-new BMW 2 Series Coupe, yet Manhart has already gotten its hands on one. Only it’s not your run-of-the-mill 2er, but the hot M240i flavor of the car.
It may look ready to burn rubber, but this is only a preview of the actual build, which was shared by the tuner on social media not long ago. The car will feature exterior upgrades, new wheels, and a healthy power boost, to sum it up.
In the power department, the Manhart MH2 450, which is the unofficial nomenclature of the vehicle, will rock a range of upgrades, including the MHtronik Powerbox and a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control. With everything up and running, the company estimates that the output and torque will grow to 450 ps (444 hp / 331 kW) and 650 Nm (480 lb-ft).
Manhart couldn’t measure the new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time since the car is not ready. However, for reference, it will be quicker than the stock M240i, which needs 4.3 seconds for it. Without anyone tampering with its turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six engine, it has 374 ps (369 hp / 275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) available via the right pedal in the European specification, and 387 ps (382 hp / 285 kW) in the U.S. model.
Naturally, the black body of the sports coupe is being contrasted by the typical Manhart decals. The gold stripes run across the entire length of the car, and also bedeck the bumpers, sides, mirror caps, and wheels. According to Manhart, the latter are 20 inches in diameter, and fill the arches quite nicely even with the lowering spring kit installed.
Since the cockpit of the all-new M240i definitely supports additional carbon fiber trim and perhaps new upholstery, besides the dedicated entry sills and other stuff, we reckon that the tuner will spend some time working on it too. Nevertheless, that is pure assumption, based on other vehicles modified by them, as the renderings don’t show the cabin at all, so there is a small chance that it will remain stock.
They have already started working on it, the social media post shared down below reveals, yet they didn’t say when it will be officially unveiled. Still, considering the amount of work, it might be a few weeks away from being shown.
