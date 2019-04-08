Four Charged For Gender Reveal Burnout in Australia

Gender reveal burnouts are the gender reveal cakes for car aficionados, but Australian police doesn’t look too kindly on this type of events. In fact, the country has some of the strictest laws in this sense – as a couple of soon-to-be-parents found out just recently.

A man's had his car confiscated after sending blue smoke through the NSW town of Silverdale to reveal the gender of a baby. Police found video online and wasted no time charging the driver, two friends and even the baby's grandmother. https://t.co/OyAjjYbB1y #GenderReveal #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/9d89esYEZg — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) April 4, 2019 The couple decided to reveal the gender of their unborn child with some help from their Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo . Because they didn’t want neighbors in their cul-de-sac in Silverdale to ruin the whole thing by calling the cops, they sent out letters warning them that they would be revealing the gender of their child by driving the car in the driveway and releasing “correct colored smoke.”Then, they filmed the whole thing and posted it on social media, as is the habit these days. The video eventually made its way to the Strike Force Puma unit and they launched an investigation based on it, News 7 reports. Four people were charged in connection with the burnout, the media outlet says.Footage from the gender reveal party, as well as the News 7 report, is available at the bottom of the page.The problem with this kind of burnouts is that they put everyone involved in danger, Chief Inspector Stephen Blair says for the same media outlet. On this particular occasion, there was a cameraman that was standing very close to the vehicle and it’s only by sheer luck that he wasn’t hurt.“He was invisible (with) the amount of smoke that was generated from the screeching of the tires,” Blair explains. The same goes for the other partygoers who were standing in close proximity to the vehicle, as it was spinning in the driveway.The driver – presumably the baby’s father – admitted to driving the car and was charged with 2 aggravated burnout offenses. He’s also had his car impounded for 3 months and his driver’s license suspended for another 6. Four other people were charged, including the unborn baby’s grandmother.