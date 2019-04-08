autoevolution

Four Charged For Gender Reveal Burnout in Australia

8 Apr 2019, 13:19 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Gender reveal burnouts are the gender reveal cakes for car aficionados, but Australian police doesn’t look too kindly on this type of events. In fact, the country has some of the strictest laws in this sense – as a couple of soon-to-be-parents found out just recently.
7 photos
Final Ford Falcon made in AustraliaFinal Ford Territory made in AustraliaFinal Australian FordFinal Australian FordFinal Australian FordFinal Australian Ford
The couple decided to reveal the gender of their unborn child with some help from their Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo. Because they didn’t want neighbors in their cul-de-sac in Silverdale to ruin the whole thing by calling the cops, they sent out letters warning them that they would be revealing the gender of their child by driving the car in the driveway and releasing “correct colored smoke.”

Then, they filmed the whole thing and posted it on social media, as is the habit these days. The video eventually made its way to the Strike Force Puma unit and they launched an investigation based on it, News 7 reports. Four people were charged in connection with the burnout, the media outlet says.

Footage from the gender reveal party, as well as the News 7 report, is available at the bottom of the page.

The problem with this kind of burnouts is that they put everyone involved in danger, Chief Inspector Stephen Blair says for the same media outlet. On this particular occasion, there was a cameraman that was standing very close to the vehicle and it’s only by sheer luck that he wasn’t hurt.

“He was invisible (with) the amount of smoke that was generated from the screeching of the tires,” Blair explains. The same goes for the other partygoers who were standing in close proximity to the vehicle, as it was spinning in the driveway.

The driver – presumably the baby’s father – admitted to driving the car and was charged with 2 aggravated burnout offenses. He’s also had his car impounded for 3 months and his driver’s license suspended for another 6. Four other people were charged, including the unborn baby’s grandmother.

burnout Ford Falcon Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo police gender reveal arrest Australia
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 