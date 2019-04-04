Australian Man Bombs Couple’s Car After Altercation at McDonald’s Drive-Thru

Talk about overreacting! An Australian man and his partner were arrested this week after they stalked and harassed a couple for 6 whole weeks and even blew up their car, for an incident that occurred at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Sharp wasn’t even present when it happened. The woman swerved too close to the couple’s car and they honked the horn at her. She took down their license plate and then, with help from Sharp, started stalking them. It all culminated with the moment when Sharp went over to their house and placed a homemade bomb under their car, which he then set off.



The Holden Rodeo burned down on March 5, the report notes, but Sharp wasn’t brought into custody until now. Police describe the device he created as a “sophisticated car bomb.”



“The work done by this male to identify where the victim lived was quite ingenious and indicated a specific intent,” Detective Superintendent Michael McLean told the court at the first hearing, as per the same publication.



