Australian Man Bombs Couple’s Car After Altercation at McDonald’s Drive-Thru

4 Apr 2019, 12:07 UTC
by
Talk about overreacting! An Australian man and his partner were arrested this week after they stalked and harassed a couple for 6 whole weeks and even blew up their car, for an incident that occurred at a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Sky News reports that Ryan Sharp and his partner were arrested earlier this week at a gas station. Until the moment they were taken into custody, they had been waging a “campaign of grievance-fueled violence” against a random couple. And it was all because they had dared to honk at Sharp’s partner at the drive-thru.

Sharp wasn’t even present when it happened. The woman swerved too close to the couple’s car and they honked the horn at her. She took down their license plate and then, with help from Sharp, started stalking them. It all culminated with the moment when Sharp went over to their house and placed a homemade bomb under their car, which he then set off.

The Holden Rodeo burned down on March 5, the report notes, but Sharp wasn’t brought into custody until now. Police describe the device he created as a “sophisticated car bomb.”

“The work done by this male to identify where the victim lived was quite ingenious and indicated a specific intent,” Detective Superintendent Michael McLean told the court at the first hearing, as per the same publication.

Sharp was charged with “two counts of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, destroying or damaging property, placing an explosive on a vehicle with the intent to cause harm, threatening to cause injury to a person for being a witness and two counts of possessing or use of prohibited weapon without permit,” while his partner was charged with “being an accessory to damaging property and stalking or intimidating.”
