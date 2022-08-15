autoevolution
Former Formula E Champion Felix da Costa Will Race for Porsche Next Season

15 Aug 2022, 11:41 UTC ·
The ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will come with some changes, and they include 2019-20 Formula E world champion Antonio Felix da Costa replacings Andre Lotterer on the TAG Heuer Porsche team.
The Portuguese driver who have to his name seven wins, eight pole positions, and 16 podiums, will join former Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein. They will try to boost Porsche into the top spots after quite a disappointing campaign so far in the current season.

In the 2019-20 season, da Costa was linked with a move to Porsche (who were in their first season in Formula E), but in the end, the German squad chose Andre Lotterer. As a result, Antonio moved to Techeetah; a team created after the takeover by Chinese media company SECA of the Aguri team.

The decision was quite inspired when you consider that he won the championship that year. However, this season, the Portuguese driver is only eighth in the drivers' championship, winning only one race. Hopefully, a change of scenery will bring him back to winning ways.

"I'm delighted that António is coming on board. He has an incredible skill set as a racing driver and has demonstrated many times that he's a winner, not only in Formula E," says Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport.

At the same time, Antonio Felix da Costa is as excited and pleased as his new team for the upcoming season, declaring: "It's like a dream come true. I'm really looking forward to cracking on and winning races for this team".

Porsche will become a supplier entity in Formula E for the first time next season, providing the Andretti team with its Gen3 powertrains. Apparently, the Stuttgart-based team it's making waves in motorsport, especially after they bought 50% of the Red Bull Racing stakes.


