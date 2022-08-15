2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Leaked, Full Details Coming August 17th

RS, the abbreviation for Rennsport, means race sport in German. The most celebrated sports car manufacturer from Germany uses this nameplate for the best-handling 911 since the 1970s. Aided by tons of aero trickery, the latest and the greatest RS will be revealed in two days’ time.
The 911 GT3 RS for the 992 generation has been leaked by Instagram user liucunyi_starandcar with center-lock wheels painted in red, the same finish for the GT3 RS decals on the bodysides, and lots of carbon fiber. The ultra-light and ultra-strong material can be found on top of the front fenders, right behind the front wheels in the guise of guiding vanes, and two additional guiding vanes behind the rear wheels. It’s a pretty extreme setup, alright!
Shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber boots that measure 275/35 by 20 inches up front and 325/30 by 21 inches for the rear axle, this corner-loving machine further boasts a generously-sized rear diffuser, two centrally-mounted exhaust pipes, an active rear wing, and two vents in the front decklid. Augmented with LED headlights and taillights, the white-painted example leaked by liucunyi_starandcar also features two fins on the roof.
Although the resolution of these pictures isn’t all that great, it’s easy to notice that we’re dealing with a redline of 9,000 revolutions per minute and a tachometer that goes to 10,000 revolutions per minute. Also worthy of mention, the gear shifter resembles that of a manual transmission even though we’re dealing with a quick-shifting PDK (double-clutch gearbox).
As opposed to the 992 GT3, which is rocking the same gear shifter, the 992 GT3 RS doesn’t make any excuses for its Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Instead of a rotary dial, this fellow uses no fewer than four! The yellow dial’s function can’t be identified from these pics, but the red dial is for the adaptive suspension, the blue dial controls the torque vectoring system, and the white dial changes the drive mode. Pretty insane for a road-going car, right?
A road-going car that feels at home on the racetrack, the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS further sweetens the deal with plenty of carbon-fiber bits and bobs on the inside. A lone cupholder is also featured, together with a touchscreen infotainment system. Two high-resolution displays flank the centrally-mounted tachometer, which also integrates a display that features a handful of warning lights, the gear you’re in, and the current speed of the car.
In preparation for the August 17th premiere, the Zuffenhausen-based automaker has confirmed a 4.0-liter boxer of the naturally-aspirated variety “with approximately 500 ps” (493 horsepower or 368 kW) at its disposal.
