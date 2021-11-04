Ford Reveals Impressive Recovery as SUVs Hold Out Against the Chip Shortage

The chip shortage isn’t over just yet, but as predicted by several high-profile industry analysts, the last months of the year indeed seem to bring a slight recovery for the majority of carmakers.
And Ford seems to be one of the biggest names that managed to deal with the disruptions caused by the lack of semiconductors.
The company’s October 2021 sales are down 4 percent as compared to the same month a year ago, but the good news is the decline is much smaller than during the summer and well below the pessimistic industry estimates.
More specifically, Ford sold a total of 175,918 vehicles during the month of October 2021, with trucks remaining the most popular choices across the United States with 94,449 sold units. However, while sales of trucks declined 7 percent versus October 2020, the SUVs are the ones that defied the chip shortage.
Ford says sales of SUVs increased no less than 12.8 percent, as they reached 78,327 units last month. This was the best month for Ford’s SUVs in no less than 21 years, all thanks to the performance of the Bronco, the Bronco Sport, and the Mustang Mach-E.
On the other hand, the sales of passenger cars collapsed in October. Their decline exceeded 74 percent, as Ford delivered only a little over 3,100 units to customers across the United States.
Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean the chip shortage is over. And unfortunately, industry analysts expect the crisis to return in early 2022, once again likely to cause some disruptions in the supply chain, eventually leading to more production struggles for carmakers out there.
The good news is that the demand for new vehicles remains strong. Ford says it received no less than 77,000 retail orders in October, an increase of no less than 25,000 orders from September. The only problem right now is how fast Ford ends up filling them, especially as everybody anticipates another semiconductor crisis in just a few months.
