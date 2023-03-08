Ford Recalls 2023 Transit Over Incorrectly Manufactured Auxiliary Wire Harness

The replacement for the E-Series van has been recalled once again, but on this occasion, Ford wasn’t let down by its notoriously bad quality control. A supplier by the name of Yazaki North America let it down with an incorrectly manufactured auxiliary wire harness, which is identified under part number LK4V-14A411-HCA.
Back on January 19th, the Ford Motor Company opened an investigation into multiple reports of inoperative HVAC systems on 2023 model year Transit vehicles. All reports had been received from upfitters, a.k.a. body builders, which were supplied by Ford with a service kit that includes several wire harnesses. The suspect auxiliary wire harness connects to the CAN bus, providing upfitters with additional inputs and outputs.
The Critical Concern Review Group within FoMoCo discovered that said wire harness has a negative effect on the HVAC system, with FoMoCo highlighting no defrost or defog functionality. That’s a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 103 for defrosting and defogging systems, which promoted the Dearborn-based automaker to further investigate said problem.
Ford eventually discovered why the auxiliary wiring harness deactivates the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The supplier mentioned above manufactured it with blunt end wires in the CAN bus communication pins of the connector rather than the required twisted pair loop, resulting in an interruption in the communication path. This condition also results in grayed out controls for the HVAC in the SYNC screen, with the Transit using either SYNC 3 with a 4.0-inch display or SYNC 4 with a much larger 12-inch screen.
Both vans and chassis cab-bodied Transits received the auxiliary wiring harness without the twisted pair loop. No fewer than 35 reports were filed with the Ford Motor Company from January 14th through February 11th, prompting the second-largest automaker of the so-called Big Three in Detroit to issue a noncompliance recall.
4,804 examples of the 2023 model year Transit are called back stateside, namely vehicles produced in the period between November 2nd last year and January 28th this year. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the auxiliary wire harness and either replace it or modify the original harness with the necessary twisted pair loop.
Owner notifications will be mailed in the period between March 20th and March 24th as per the Part 573 Safety Recall Report attached below. No reports of accident or injury related to this problem have been filed thus far.
Slotted above the $34,100 Transit Connect, the Transit can be yours for $39,755 sans destination charge in cutaway flavor. The panel van is $43,455 at press time, whereas the all-electric Ford E-Transit retails at $49,575 according to the build & price tool. The zero-emission variant is available in three body lengths and three body styles: Cutaway, Chassis Cab, and Cargo Van. The low-roof panel van is estimated to go up to 126 miles (203 kilometers) on a full charge of the 68-kWh battery pack.
