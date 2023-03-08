Ford Puma ST Gets 1.0L Turbo Mild-Hybrid Variant With 168 HP

Originally used for a three-door coupe, the Puma nameplate was resurrected by Ford in 2019 for a subcompact crossover. Produced exclusively in Romania, the Fiesta-twinned utility vehicle also comes in a go-faster variant dubbed ST. Similar to the Fiesta ST, the Puma ST takes its mojo from a 1.5-liter turbo.
Rather than a four-cylinder engine, said 1.5 is a three-pot affair that produces 200 ps (197 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm. Internally referred to as the Dragon engine, this fellow is also used in the Focus compact hatchback, Escape compact crossover, and even the Bronco Sport.
Lesser versions of the Puma feature a 1.0L turbo three-cylinder engine codenamed Fox, which features mild-hybrid assistance to lower the Ford Motor Company’s fleet-wide carbon emissions. Over in Europe, automakers have to comply with a fleet-wide target of 95 grams of carbon dioxide emissions per kilometer. Anything higher is fined 95 euros for every gram, multiplied by the number of cars sold in a given year.
Slotting below RS models, ST models never featured 1.0L engines until recently. Greek motoring publication Car & Motor understands that Ford will soon debut a three-cylinder turbo mild-hybrid version of the Puma ST, which will be more affordable, less powerful, and less torquey than the ICE-only Puma ST we know and love.
The Greek importer told the cited publication that 170 ps (168 horsepower) is the peak output of this powertrain, with peak torque still not confirmed. Pricing kicks off at 40,893 euros (make that 43,140 dollars at current exchange rates) as opposed to 42,258 euros (44,580 dollars) for the 1.5-liter turbo sans mild hybridization.
Although expensive by subcompact crossover standards, bear in mind that the Puma ST is a rarefied breed. Hyundai also sells a hi-po subcompact crossover in the form of the Kona N, which is most likely going the way of the dodo after the all-new Kona begins production.
It remains to be seen if the South Korean manufacturer can make a case for a combustion-engined replacement or an electric successor, but chances are that it’s not interested in either. Hyundai’s goal is to assert dominance over competing automakers with its Ioniq-branded electric vehicles, which are built around a dedicated EV platform. The Kona is not, which is why the Kona Electric N is – dare I say it – wishful thinking.
More powerful and torquier than the Puma ST regardless of engine choice, the Kona N comes exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission that features a so-called N Grin Shift mode. Engaging it increases turbo boost for 20 seconds, giving the 2.0-liter turbo mill 10 extra ponies.
The soon-to-be-discontinued Kona N produces 280 ps (276 horsepower) from its four-cylinder turbo, which also belts out 392 Nm (289 pound-feet).
