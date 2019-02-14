autoevolution

Ford Recalls 1.5 Million F-150 Pickups for Unintended Downshift into First Gear

14 Feb 2019, 9:05 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
A problem with the powertrain control module in a number of 2011-2013 Ford F-150 pickup trucks has prompted the Blue Oval to issue a major recall this week.
28 photos
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
As per Ford, around 1.48 million F-150 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada and equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission are at risk of a crash because of this fault.

Specifically, the powertrain control module could at times experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal. This in turn could trick the transmission to automatically shift into first gear, regardless of the speed of the car or the driver's intentions.

Such an occurrence is not only very damaging for the car itself, but depending on the speed of travel, it could result into the driver losing control of the car and crashing.

There are reportedly five incidents that may be related to this problem, says Ford, “including one report of whiplash.”

The pickups that need to go back to dealers have been assembled at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 2010 to October 2013 and at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 2010 to November 2013. The fix for the issue requires no intrusive intervention into the car, but only an update of the powertrain control module software.

Separately, Ford said it is also recalling 4,200 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus, and Lincoln Navigator to fix the “instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.”

27,000 Lincoln Continental built from 2017 to 2019 are also being recalled for the risk of the door to open while driving. This problem is caused by the buildup of silicon in the door latch motor.

As usual in such cases, dealers will inspect and fix the cars at no extra cost for owners.

The full details of Ford’s three recalls can be found in the document attached below.
Ford F-150 Ford Ford Recall transmission automatic transmission recall
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 