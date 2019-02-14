Ford Recalls 1.5 Million F-150 Pickups for Unintended Downshift into First Gear

NASA to Reveal Fate of Opportunity Rover on Wednesday

A problem with the powertrain control module in a number of 2011-2013 Ford F-150 pickup trucks has prompted the Blue Oval to issue a major recall this week. 28 photos



Specifically, the powertrain control module could at times experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal. This in turn could trick the transmission to automatically shift into first gear, regardless of the speed of the car or the driver's intentions.



Such an occurrence is not only very damaging for the car itself, but depending on the speed of travel, it could result into the driver losing control of the car and crashing.



There are reportedly five incidents that may be related to this problem, says Ford, “including one report of whiplash.”



The pickups that need to go back to dealers have been assembled at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from April 2010 to October 2013 and at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from May 2010 to November 2013. The fix for the issue requires no intrusive intervention into the car, but only an update of the powertrain control module software.



Separately, Ford said it is also recalling 4,200 2019



27,000



As usual in such cases, dealers will inspect and fix the cars at no extra cost for owners.



