Ford Recalls 1.5 Million Focus Models in North America

It’s been a very busy year for American manufacturer Ford when it comes to discovering faults in need of rapid fixing in its cars. 4 photos



The Focus, this time the version of it powered by an internal combustion engine, is at the center of the latest such announcement, made on Thursday by Ford.



The company says 1.5 million cars wearing the Focus nameplate have to be recalled due to a malfunctioning canister purge valve that could leave motorists stranded without fuel in the middle of nowhere.



The valve has been found to become stuck in an open position, meaning excessive vacuum can be created in the fuel system. This, in turn, could lead to a deformation of the vehicle’s plastic fuel tank.



Although not dangerous in itself, this deformation could upset the sensors measuring the fuel level in the tank. For the driver, that translates into fluctuating or inaccurate fuel levels being reported, as well as a malfunction indicator light coming on.



The models affected by the recall have been manufactured between 2012 and 2018 and are equipped with 2.0-liter GDI and 2.0-liter GTDI engines. Ford says it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires as a result of the newly discovered problem.



The fix is simple enough, and involves the reprogramming of the “powertrain control module with new software that will detect a malfunctioning canister purge valve and prevent a potential excessive fuel vapor system vacuum condition from occurring.“



If necessary, the canister purge valve, carbon canister, fuel tank, and fuel delivery module will be replaced, as usual in such cases free of charge for the Ford Focus owners. Since the beginning of 2018, millions of models, including the GT sports car, the F-150 pickup truck or the Focus Electric had to be sent back to the shop for this or that problem.

