Ford Performance Calibration Now Available For 2013 – 2018 Focus ST

Last, but certainly not least, gas mileage remains the same between the stock and performance calibrations provided the driving conditions and driver demands are the same. Available for model years 2013 through 2018, the kit includes Focus ST Calibration with ProCal3, the Cold Spark Plug Set for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, as well as a limited warranty when installed by an ASE-certified technician or authorized Ford dealership. These mods are emissions legal in all 50 states, having received the approval of both the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resource Board for use on public roads.Retailing at $620 and available through the performance division’s website (product code M-14204-FSTA ), the calibration requires premium fuel. When using 93 octane, the Focus ST develops more low-end torque. An additional 90 pound-feet are available from 2,800 rpm, and the oomph keeps on coming up until the tachometer reaches 4,200 rpm.The calibration also revises the sound symposer software, promising “an even more natural and pleasing engine sound enhancement.” On the other hand, artificial induction and exhaust noises can’t compare to the mechanical symphony of internal combustion.With these modifications, the FoST can also run on 91-octane gasoline if 93 isn’t available in your area. For a few additional dollars, owners can further level up the performance with a cold air intake and the FR1 Power Upgrade Pack (includes high-flow K&N air filter and cat-back exhaust).The tools needed to modify the Focus ST with the M-14204-FSTA include a laptop connected to the Internet, 16-mm spark plug socket, 8-mm socket, ratchet, 6-inch extension, torque wrench, spark plug gap gauge and gapping tool, as well as a flathead screwdriver.Something that Ford Performance doesn’t recommend is the use of fuel additives, or more specifically, octane boosters. These chemicals can damage your engine according to the Blue Oval, and less than 91 octane translates to detonation (“spark knock”) under certain operating conditions.Last, but certainly not least, gas mileage remains the same between the stock and performance calibrations provided the driving conditions and driver demands are the same.