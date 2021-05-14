Ford Mustang Tribal Mask Looks Like Transformers Meets Swiss Army Knife

Do you know why art is great? Because, unlike real life, in art, everything is possible. You can draw whatever you can think of, you can write about things that don't exist, you can sing any notes you want—there are no limits in the way one can express themselves.
And there's one other great thing about art, and it's the fact that anyone can do it. As we grow up, we're told that if we can't draw a round circle, we don't have a knack for visual arts. Or that our voices don't sound good enough to go into music, and so on. But that's just wrong. Anyone can make art.
The idea is that nobody should be discouraged to try and even persevere in their artistic endeavors because you never know where that may lead. However, that doesn't mean some art isn't better than others. Or that some pieces aren't absolutely brilliant.
We're not exactly short on renderings on autoevolution, yet rarely do they truly reach the artistic value of the ones you'll find in this gallery. They come from an artist we've featured before who goes by the alias of les83machines, but even by his very high standards, these sit at least one level above.
His project is called "PetrolTribes" and is nothing more than a mix between two of the author's passions: cars—particularly classic cars, in this case, featuring a Mustang, a Porsche 911, a Ferrari F40, a VW Käfer, and a Mercedes-Benz—and tribal masks. Finding any other link between these two worlds is impossible, which is what makes his images all the more striking.
However, as you get closer to the bottom of this page, you'll notice there is also a video, as those images are actually stills from an animation created by les83machines. That gives the whole project an entirely new dimension and a somewhat unsettling mood. Between the unique imagery and Kontan Chok's music, the already existing surreal atmosphere is only enhanced, making this a unique watch that's both captivating and unnerving. Enjoy, we guess.
