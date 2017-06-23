Ford Mustang/Ram Pickup Mashup Is the Stuff of Dreams. Really, Really Bad Dreams

So you've glanced at the picture for a second or less and instantly thought to yourself: sheik. Well, my friend, your sixth sense dedicated entirely to detecting whenever the supremely bad taste of a sheik was the cause for the automotive mutilation you are witnessing is absolutely right.

Yes, but you see, that is impossible. Not talking about Sheik Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan - also known as the Rainbow Sheik - is simply unthinkable, and that's because the man has the most out of this world car collection IN this world. He has a scaled Dodge truck that is eight times larger. It comes with a bedroom. I'll rest my case.



So, how about that



The donor for the chassis was a



You won't see any computer-assisted 3D modeling here - it's just the good-old methods of foam sculpting and eye-measuring, before using the shapes to form the fiberglass molds that would eventually cover them. But, as Hussain explains in the video, the modeling phase only starts after all the metal work had been completed.



The whole process looks like something that slots between Leepu and a modern western car customization company, but slightly closer to the former. However, that doesn't take anything away from the skill of the people who worked on the project - on the contrary, they must be excellent craftsmen.



In the end, the sheik was probably very happy with his freak-mobile, and that's all that matters because it's what keeps the money flowing. And it looks like the beneficiary of this custom vehicle also has a soft spot for the '30s era cars, because the



[YOUTUBE=https://youtu.be/PTR2gawQt-s?list=PL2AGFNCWMujfb5hdku3rZ0ould22U2x2T]



